Fiji Face Nervous Wait After Comfortable Victory Against Vanuatu

It took Vanuatu four minutes to open the scoring against Fiji. Ronn Tasarur latched on to a long ball, then drove into the box, before cutting back for Glen Maki to smash the ball past Ilisoni Koro from close range.

Having conceded against the run of play, Fiji’s early dominance saw them hit back immediately, with co-captain Penisoni Tirau providing the equalizer.

Ibraheem Afazal whipped in a dangerous free kick, lurking at the back post was an unmarked Tirau who had a free header and buried it in the back of the net.

Momentum on their side, the 2022 finalists were back on the scoresheet again 12 minutes later. A strong run into the box from Eparama Moraica, saw him square it back for Afazal, who scored into an empty net to establish Fiji’s lead.

A length of the field run from Tirau almost resulted in another Fiji goal. His lay off for Moraica saw him turn and shoot, however, it was cleared off the line by Jean Patriano Natou.

That third goal came shortly after, Afazal was unmarked in the middle of the field, then unleashed a cracking strike from distance beat Joseph Nakou in goal.

The entertaining half didn’t stop there. Afazal was back in the thick of the action, his corner kick found an unmarked Sterling Vasconcellos at the back post, who looped his header back across goal into the far corner.

Desperately seeking a way back into the match, Vanuatu left themselves exposed at the back. Fiji used their tall timber to perfection at set-piece time, a in swinging corner kick found Vasconcellos at the back post, who scored an easy close-range header.

William Khan sealed the result for Fiji converting a corner in the final moments, scoring with a header for his first goal for his country.

Credit had to be given to Vanuatu who didn’t die wondering as they tried their hardest to get a goal back.

The result puts Fiji on six points and at the top of Group A. However, they’ll have to wait on the result of the final match between Tahiti and Solomon Islands before a semi-final place is confirmed.

As for Vanuatu, that’s three defeats at the tournament, meaning they’ll take part in the play-off for seventh place on Tuesday.

Vanuatu: 1 (Glen MAKI 4’)

Fiji: 6 (Penisoni TIRAU 13’, Ibraheem AFAZAL 25’, 29’, Sterling VASCONCELLOS 35’, 61; William KHAN 90+5)

HT 1-4

