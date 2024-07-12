Tactix Duo Unavailable For Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns Jane Watson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit have both confirmed they will be unavailable for selection for this year’s Silver Ferns Squad.

The Trident Homes Tactix duo are not retiring from international netball but their commitments away from the game mean they will be unavailable for Silver Ferns Squad selection and will miss the Taini Jamison Trophy series against the England Roses in September, and October’s Constellation Cup against Australia.

The Silver Ferns trialists are set to be announced post the ANZ Premiership Grand Final next month.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the duo had indicated their intentions early but would leave a big hole at either end of the court.

“Both players are senior leaders within our group and their experience will be missed,” she said.

“But we also understand our athletes have commitments outside of netball and the importance that these hold within their lives.

“Jane has been a rock in our defensive end and brings that voice and experience on court while you can’t underestimate the court craft and experience that Te Paea brings to the Silver Ferns.

“They leave a significant gap in our roster, and it will now be an opportunity for some of the promising players from this year’s ANZ Premiership to take the next step and push for a place in the Silver Ferns”.

Selby-Rickit last played for the Silver Ferns at the 2023 Netball World Cup but has been a prominent member of the Tactix team which is currently sitting second in the ANZ Premiership.

She made her debut against England in 2016 and has gone on to earn 64 Test caps including two Netball World Cup campaigns and a Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Watson also made her debut in the same series against England in 2016 and has also amassed 64 Test caps for her country. She has been an integral part of the Tactix’ defensive unit this season.

The Silver Ferns’ first international is against England in Auckland on 29 September while they take on Australia for the Constellation Cup, starting in Wellington on 20 October.

