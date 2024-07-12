Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Adam Hattaway Releases New Single + Video 'High Horse' + 7" Vinyl With B-side 'She's Gone'

Friday, 12 July 2024, 9:36 am
Adam Hattaway has released a new single and video today. 'High Horse' produced by hometown friend Marlon Williams is a track that carries a hint of country, accented by cowbell and rancher hats and features vocals by Tāmaki Makaurau's Erny Belle.

After the release of Anthology 2018-2023, this promises a new sound from the band.

''We’ve always strived to make simple catchy music covered in stringy noodles of distortion. I think we get the closest we’ve gotten thus far to the sound we hear in our heads with High Horse''

Hattaway’s vocal melody is infectious and fun while reflecting his journey of searching for answers and singing to those who still don’t know what they are looking for.

Today's release comes accompanied by another Marlon Williams directed video featuring no shortage of denim, cowboy hats, cleaning and Hattaway and Jones' on screen chemistry.

High Horse is available on 7" vinyl with b-side 'She's Gone' via Leather Jacket Records.

