Rising Talent Karra Rhodes Drops Emotive And Inspiring Single ‘Tell Me Mama’

Ōtautahi Christchurch singer-songwriter KARRA RHODES delivers an inspiring and empowering release with new track ‘Tell Me Mama’.

Aōtearoa-based Scottish-born Karra Rhodes is an exciting rising talent on the scene. An accomplished songwriter with a special flair for pouring her emotions and melodies into every song and lyric, Karra’s music resonates with authenticity and depth. ‘Tell Me Mama’ follows hot on the back of previous singles ‘Burn It Down’ and country-pop banger ‘Why Can’t I Love You Less’.

A masterfully crafted and emotive single, ‘Tell Me Mama’ features an intimate piano melody that wraps around Karra’s impressive vocal range and emotional depth that has you feeling as though you’re in the room with her. Karra’s ability to convey raw passion through her lyrics and inflection has never been quite as prominent as it is in this song. This captivating track, selected as one of the finalists for the prestigious MLT Song Writing Award, is sure to become a playlist favourite.

For Karra, the personal sentiment in ‘Tell Me Mama’ moved her to get more involved in supporting causes important to her, and she has decided to donate 100% of proceeds of all streaming royalties from her upcoming debut album for one year to go towards domestic violence charity Shine.

In a truly collaborative move, Karra’s music publishers Big Pop Publishing will also match any royalties donated by Karra, as an extension of her support of domestic violence victims and her pledge to Shine.

Say Karra: “As I prepare to crowd-fund for my debut album, I want to honour the support I receive by paying it forward. It doesn't sit right with me asking for support without giving something back. A few of the songs in the album touch on domestic violence and I feel that Shine is a dedicated organisation that truly helps and supports victims. I want to start to get more involved with learning how to support causes such as these, and this seems like the best starting point.”

A natural storyteller, Karra weaves a compelling narrative in ‘Tell Me Mama’ about a mother who overcame an unhappy childhood and past hurts to create a better life for her children. Dedicated to her own mother, this heartfelt song is sure to give listeners goose-bumps and resonate with those breaking generational cycles.

A theme of breaking free and making a brave fresh start is clear as she sings: “…Caught up in a freight train that some would call home… Growing up never feeling loved was all she’d known…. Just 18, ticket in hand, one way, there’s no second chance… She got out of there, and she never looked back.”

Behind the scenes, award-winning music producer Greg Haver lends his considerable production expertise to the mix, ensuring that ‘Tell Me Mama’ hits all the right notes. The collaboration with the highly acclaimed Haver strikes a harmonious balance between modernity and timelessness, with the resulting unique and emotionally resonant sound solidifying ‘Tell Me Mama’ as a standout addition to the country-pop landscape.

Karra is set to turn heads and make a solid mark with ‘Tell Me Mama’, and this single is the third exciting sneak peek into Rhodes’ debut album. Ready to carve her path in the industry, her perfect amalgam of magnetic tunes and highly relatable lyrics has industry ears excited, clearly makes her one to watch!

