Nina Downer Wins 2024 Central Otago Young Viticulturist Of The Year

Nina Downer, 2024 Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year (Photo/Supplied)

Congratulations to Nina Downer from Felton Road who was crowned the 2024 Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year following the competition held at Otago Polytechnic Central Campus in Bannockburn on 11 July. She was thrilled to take out the title for the third year running and is proud to represent Central Otago again in the National Final. She is determined to bring the national trophy back to the region this year.

Congratulations also to Callum Scarborough, also from Felton Road, who came second and to Finn Horsfield from Terra Sancta who came third.

The judges commented on what a strong group of eight contestants there were this year, all demonstrating a high level of viticultural knowledge and skills, along with a positive attitude. Despite the freezing conditions, everyone remained upbeat throughout the day and finished with happy smiles and a great sense of achievement.

The other contestants were: Katherine Hirsh, Matt Hurnen, Nick Stringer, Angus Savage and Felix Jordan.

They were tested on a wide range of topics including trellising, budgeting, pruning, irrigation and machinery, as well as undertaking an interview and a leadership challenge.

The BioStart Hortisports race included a mix of fun and technical activities include sack racing, sawing posts, mixing dilutions and netting. This was followed by a very welcome BBQ lunch provided by Fruitfed Supplies.

The contestants' final challenge was to deliver a speech about AI and future technology at the Awards Dinner at Carrick Estate.

There were cash prizes for the top three winners as well as some beautiful glassware. Nina also won the Ecotrellis trellising section and Matt Hurnen took out the BioStart Hortisports race. Nick Stringer was awarded the Ormond Professional Reputation Award.

Nina will head to Escarpment for the National Final on Wednesday 28 August when winners from around the country will compete for the overall title of 2024 Young Viticulturist of the Year. The winner will be announced at the Altogether Unique 2024 industry celebration at Te Papa on 29 August.

There is an amazing prize package for this year’s national winner including a brand new Ford Ranger for a year, a $6,000 Ecotrellis Travel Grant, and a Leadership Week. A BioStart Hortisports winner will also be announced along with other cash prizes.

The Young Viticulturist of the Year competition is made possible thanks to the following generous sponsors: BioStart, Ecotrellis, Ford, Fruitfed Supplies, Agritrade, Clemens, Constellation Brands, Empak, Fendt, Indevin, Klima, Ormond Nurseries, Roots, Shoots & Fruits, Waterforce, NZSVO, New Zealand Winegrowers and Winejobsonline.

© Scoop Media

