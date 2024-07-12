Ascending Southern Country Star Miranda Easten Announces New Album Concrete & Honey Out Friday 26 July

Photo/Supplied

Reflecting the inner turbulence and vulnerability inherent when one is in an emotionally fragile state of mind, ‘Shade Of Black’ is a candid and introspective inner dialogue set to foster a sense of connection with listeners due to Easten’s honest and relatable lyrics.

An emotionally resonant song, ‘Shade Of Black’ is a reminder that music can be a strong antidote as a therapeutic ally, as Easten’s confessional lyrics give solace by articulating an optimistic message that offers a safe refuge and soft place to land.

Recorded at Roundhead Studios and produced by Greg Haver, ‘Shade of Black’ is the latest track off her upcoming sophomore album CONCRETE & HONEY due out at the end of this month. It follows on from the addictive and sassy country-pop banger ‘Kip Moore Smile’.

A high-production, emotionally charged anthem that delves deep into the realms of anxiety and depression, ‘Shade Of Black’ articulates a theme of mental anguish with powerful lyrics and an evocative melody, capturing the raw struggles and triumphs of battling inner demons.

Says Easten: “The lyrics will resonate with anyone who has faced these twin challenges. ‘Shade of Black’ is a journey through the shadows, offering a glimpse of hope and understanding into this common struggle which is often unspoken of. Hopefully it offers some comfort and understanding in times of need, a sonic haven for the listener during their silent struggles.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The charming Southern country belle has just completed a national tour with fellow country artist Steffany Beck, wowing fans old and new across the motu. Her talent for writing polished modern country tunes that extend across the country-folk-pop genre has garnered her a growing fan base, and over the past few years she has refined and crafted a unique sonic identity to call her own.

Possessed of a poetically lyrical viewpoint, Easten blends her heartfelt observations, honest storytelling and memorable melodies together, to invoke connection by sharing comfort in times of sorrow, and bringing joy in times of happiness with her music.

© Scoop Media

