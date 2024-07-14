Black Sox Loss And Win At World Cup Qualifier

PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATCHEWAN (Sunday, July 14) - The New Zealand Black Sox have had a loss and a win in group play at the WBSC Softball World Cup qualifier in Canada as they bid for a place in the World Cup next year.

The world No 10 ranked Black Sox lost to top seeds Argentina 4-1 at Prime Ministers' Park in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan in their first of two games for the day.

Argentina started the game strongly including a two-run homer from Manuel Godoy off Nick Hayes which was the offensive highlight of the game for South American side.

That was joined by Federico Olheiser who collected two RBIs with a triple in the second and a single in the sixth innings.

The Black Sox struggled to get at Martin Gonzalez who pitched five no-hit innings for Argentina with seven strikeouts, preventing New Zealand from scoring in spite of issuing six walks.

Pablo Migliavacca relieved him for the last two innnings.

New Zealand's only hit of the game was a solo homer off the bat of captain Cole Evans in the sixth innings.

The Black Sox then quickly turned their day around with a 12-0 victory over Hong Kong.

They ,made11 hits, three of them home runs in the victory to close the Opening Round in second place with a 4-1 record.

Reilly Makea blasted two home runs, while Cameron Watts and Te Wera Bishop also homered for the seven-time world champions.

New Zealand head coach Thomas Makea used three different pitchers, with Liam Potts working two innings, while Nikki Hayes and Daniel Chapman working one frame each.

Potts was the winning pitcher.

Hong Kong, China's only hit in the game was a single in the top of the third by Wai Leong Wong. The losing pitcher was Hok Kan Wong.

Overall, Argentina sealed the No. 1 spot in the standings with a 5-0 record, followed by New Zealand with a 4-1 card.

The loss to Argentina doesn't change the chances of qualifying for next year's World Cup as the two sides, New Zealand and Argentina clash again (10am NZT Monday) with the winner taking top place and the loser playing the winner of third v fourth.

