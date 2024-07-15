Kiwi Young Gun Lands TCR Debut With 99motorsport

19-year-old Kiwi protege Ben Stewart will step aboard the 99motorsport Audi RS3 TCR for the upcoming round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Queensland Raceway.

After winning the inaugural TGRA86 Scholarship Shootout in 2023, Stewart took on the Trans-Tasman Challenge in TA2 machinery over the Summer where he notably challenged two-time Trans Am Champion Nathan Herne. Stewart has returned to Australia in 2024 and sits inside the top five in the 2024 TGRA86 Scholarship Series ahead of his debut in TCR Australia in August.

Team Owner Marcus LaDelle drove the 99motorsport Audi at the opening round of the season in Sandown, but the car has been sidelined since then due to crash damage sustained in the weekend’s final race.

The team are finalising preparation on the car ahead of a pre-event test, with a new livery to be unveiled before Stewart takes to the track from August 2-4 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

After four rounds Zac Soutar leads the TCR Australia standings by 21 points over reigning Champion Josh Buchan, with just 71 points separating the top eight with three rounds to go in 2024.

All the action from Queensland Raceway will be live and free on the 7 Network, with international viewers able to tune in via the SpeedSeries website.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

