New Caledonia Score Dramatic Winner To Book Final Place

New Caledonia will play in the final of the OFC U-19 Men's Championship after coming from behind to beat New Caledonia in the day's opening semi-final in Apia.

Victory here has also ensured they will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ 2025 in Chile.

(Photo Credit/OFC Media via Phototek)

Batram Suri's side had won all three of their matches on route to winning Group A but faced a tough task in overcoming New Caledonia, who had sealed their semi-final berth with a tetchy victory over hosts Samoa.

It was New Caledonia who made all the early running, with early sighters from Paul Qaeze and Louis Brunet keeping goalkeeper Gideon Abidan on high alert.

Qaeze has been one of the tournament standouts and it was he who broke the deadlock with arguably the strike of the tournament so far.

Finding space towards the left-hand side of the penalty area, the diminutive forward broke free from his marker and thundered a magnificent effort past Abidan and high into the Solomon Islands net.

Much to their frustration however, it was a lead that lasted a mere ten minutes.

A straightforward corner delivery found defender Gordon Iro, whose close-range header took an unfortunate deflection from close in and left goalkeeper Gabin Rachel with little chance.

The semi-final's first crucial moment arrived with seconds left in the first half, when Solomon Islands completed their turnaround. Another corner - from the same side as Iro's equaliser - wasn't dealt with by the New Caledonia defence and Jimson Abana was on hand to pick up the scraps and fire home from 12 yards out.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The game almost all but settled with seconds of the restart when Paul Francis beat his man well before curling an excellent effort towards the far corner, only to be denied by the crossbar.

As was perhaps to be expected, there was an ever-growing physical edge to the contest, with both sides willing to match the other's intensity across the pitch. New Caledonia's probing was giving Solomon Islands a number of problems, with Abraham Morgan and Christopher Samo picking up bookings in quick succession.

Goal scorer Jimson Abana was a constant threat for Solomons on the break, with his pace and power just lacking the complimentary finishing.

With two minutes of the ninety remaining, New Caledonia grabbed a dramatic late leveler, as Antoine Simane pounced on a loose ball in the area following a headed knock-back to make it 2-2 and send the match to extra-time.

Rather impressively, the intensity didn't drop as we entered the additional 30 minutes, despite the hot and humid conditions in Apia.

Fatigue was setting in however, with a number of players requiring treatment and the game becoming stretched, with both sides opting for a more direct approach with their passing.

With penalties looming, it was New Caledonia that made the vital intervention at the death, Kapone Xulue striking with two minutes of extra-time remaining to clinch a dramatic victory.

Solomon Islands: 2 (Gordon IRO 37’, Jimson ABANA 45+4')

New Caledonia: 3 (Paul QAEZE 27’, Antoine SIMANE 86', Kapone XULUE 118')

© Scoop Media

