New Zealand Earn Narrow Victory Over Fiji To Book Final Place

It was a semi-final that took most of the first period to spring into life. Fiji gave an excellent account of themselves in the opening half, enjoying more of the possession and getting into threatening areas.

Ibraheem Afazal was a constant threat down the right-hand side and almost gave his side the lead when his rasping effort from the right-hand side of the penalty area was well-saved by Alby Kelly-Heald.

Afazal had the only other notable chance of the half with the last kick before the break. His free-kick from 25 yards curled harmlessly over the bar, and the teams headed to the dressing rooms at 0-0.

What the first half lacked in excitement, the second delivered with immediate effect. Within minutes of the restart, New Zealand got the opening goal they were desperate for. Ryan Watson swept home from just inside the box after Fiji had failed to deal with a corner.

Marika Rodu's side was given the perfect opportunity to level the scores almost immediately when a handball inside the New Zealand 18-yard box saw a penalty awarded.

Aidan Malakai Singh took the responsibilities but his effort was saved well by Kelly-Heald, who got down well to his right.

Fiji were then denied by the offside flag, when Eparama Moraica finished excellently, only to see the assistant referee's flag raised.

With a lead to protect, Chris Greenacre's side grew into the game more confidently as the second period wore on - controlling much of the possession and stifling Fijian efforts to work a way back into the semi-final.

Nathan Walker was brought on and almost gave his side breathing space in the closing stages. Picking up the ball in his own half, the winger ran half the length of the field but his well-hit effort was palmed away to safety by Ilisoni Koro.

At the other end, as the clock ticked to 90, a Fiji set-piece presented William Khan with a golden opportunity to equalise but the central defender headed over from yards out.

A second New Zealand goal wasn't needed however, and they held on to secure a place in the final against New Caledonia on Thursday and a place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ 2025.

Fiji will need to pick themselves back up when they take on Solomon Islands in the playoff for third place earlier that same day.

New Zealand: 1 (Ryan WATSON 48’)

Fiji: 0

HT: 0-0

