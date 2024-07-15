Big Brothers Big Sisters Announce The Big Variety Show

Local youth mentoring charity, Big Brothers Big Sisters, is excited to announce an open call for performers to take part in its brand-new community fundraising event, The Big Variety Show, set to take place on Saturday, 28th September 2024 in Rangiora. An event which promises to be an evening of spectacular entertainment, will bring together the best local talent in support of a meaningful cause.

Singers, dancers, musicians, magicians, comedians, and those with other unique gifts are invited to apply via the charity’s website or social media pages. Whether you’re a seasoned performer, emerging artist or just love to entertain, the charity welcomes acts of all ages to audition.

Ellie Le Gros, Manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Canterbury, encourages everyone to get involved, saying; "Whether you're a rock star, a shower singer, or someone who juggles flaming torches while riding a unicycle, we want you! This is your chance to shine on stage and support a great cause!"

Tickets for the show will go on sale in the coming weeks so save the date, Saturday 28th September, and stay tuned for event announcements on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Canterbury Facebook and Instagram pages

