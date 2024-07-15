Black Sox Softball Side Secure Place In World Cup

PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATCHEWAN (Monday, July 15): It took a while, however mission accomplished for the New Zealand Black Sox at the WBSC Softball World Cup qualifier in Canada.

The world No 10 ranked Black Sox went into the final day playoffs needing to beat world number one Argentina, or win the repechage match against hosts Canada to qualify.

Their clash with Argentina started at 4pm local time at the Prime Ministers' Park in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, but the day didn't finish until around midnight.

The South Americans won the clash in a tight encounter 6-5 to secure their place in the World Cup next year, but the game was far from straightforward.

It was interrupted by almost three hours due to a weather delay. When the game restarted both teams exchanged the lead with no side dominating.

Argentina recovered from a 4-1 deficit in the bottom of the fourth, tying the game with a three-run rally. After that, each team traded runs until the bottom of the sixth, when Gian Scialacomo scored on a wild pitch.

For Argentina, Lucio Retamar homered in the bottom of the fourth while Pablo Migliavacca earned the win in two innings of work.

For the Black Sox, which outhit Argentina 9-5, Te Wera Bishop homered and collected three RBIs, while Tane Mumu and Wayne Laulu had two hits.

The loss set the Black Sox up against Canada who immediately took the lead in the first innings off a Mathieu Roy home run.

However, the New Zealand side didn't panic and slowly edged their way back into the game.

Ben Enoka was walked, and advanced to second with a bunt by Reilly Makea. He then scored with a single from Wayne Laulu. It was New Zealand's first hit of the game and tied the scores.

Ben Enoka then gave the Black Sox the lead for the first time and effectively won the game with a homer to right field as the score quickly raced out to the eventual finish and the required victory, 4-1.

Pita Rona continued his good form pitching a thee-hit complete game and was top pitcher of the tournament.

The Thomas Makea coached side can now look forward to their place in next year's World Cup, also in Canada

