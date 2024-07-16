Cocteau Twins & Harold Budd Announce The Reissue Of Their Ethereal Collaboration The Moon And The Melodies

On 23 August, almost forty years after it was initially released, The Moon and the Melodies by Cocteau Twins and Harold Budd is being reissued on vinyl for the first time – remastered, from the original tapes, by Robin Guthrie himself.

The Moon and the Melodies is a singular record within the Cocteau Twins’ catalogue – unusually ethereal, even by their standards, and largely instrumental, guided by the free-form improvisations of Harold Budd, an ambient pioneer who had drifted into their orbit as if by divine intervention. Building on the atmospheric bliss of Victorialand, released earlier the same year, it signaled a possible future for the trio, yet it was a path they’d never take again.

Over the ensuing years, The Moon and the Melodies has attracted a passionate fan base. Its most atmospheric tracks routinely turn up in ambient DJ sets. ‘Sea, Swallow Me’ is one of the Cocteau Twins’ most streamed songs on Spotify, having found a new life on TikTok, where it serves as the soundtrack to innumerable expressions of hard-to-express melancholy.

For such a low-key affair, the album casts a long shadow – but Raymonde believes the record’s uniqueness stems directly from its humble, unpremeditated origins. “It captured a moment in time between friends that are enjoying making music together. Really, that’s the essence of it.”

HD Cocteau Twins Music Videos:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

To coincide with the announcement of this much-demanded repress, Cocteau Twins have also shared, for the first time, a full HD library of their music videos, upgraded using original masters found in both 4AD and Universal Music’s vaults. From 1984’s ‘Pearly-Dewdrops’ Drops’ to 1996’s ‘Tishbite,’ these new uploads span the history of the band and excitingly bring a clarity that’s far closer to their original productions than anything that was previously available.

With the arrival of these videos, the band have also launched a new YouTube channel that brings them all together in one place, with over half of them having never been officially uploaded before (see the full list below). Check out the channel HERE.

Pearly Dewdrops’ Drops (1984)

Aikea Guinea (1985)

Love’s Easy Tears (1986)

Crushed (1987)

Carolyn’s Fingers (1988)

Iceblink Luck (1990)

Heaven or Las Vegas (1990)

Evangeline (1993)

Bluebeard (1993)

Rilkean Heart and Half-Gifts (1995)

Tishbite (1996)

In other exciting Cocteau Twins news:

On 11th July Cocteau Twins launched their official webstore, where Cocteau Twins t-shirts, totes, and sweaters are currently for sale. The first time the band has sold any official merch since 1997. Head to the webstore HERE.

In current Cocteau Twins news, Elizabeth Fraser is on tour with Massive Attack (their first run of shows in five years). At each date, she joins the band in their performance of a number of tracks, most notably a rendition of ‘Song to the Siren.’

Robin Guthrie is set to return with Atlas, a four-track EP of newly recorded instrumentals that gently eases listeners back into his world and precedes more material to come. Pre-order the EP, out July 19 via Soleil Après Minuit, HERE.

Simon Raymonde recently announced his new memoir, In One Ear – Cocteau Twins, Ivor and Me, to be released in September. The book recalls the history of Cocteau Twins, as well as Simon’s own musical journey through childhood into present day. Pre-order a copy HERE.

Cocteau Twins & Harold Budd – The Moon And The Melodies

Formats: LP, CD, and Digital

PRE-ORDER HERE

A1. Sea, Swallow Me

A2. Memory Gongs

A3. Why Do You Love Me?

A4. Eyes are Mosaics

B1. She Will Destroy You

B2. The Ghost Has No Home

B3. Bloody and Blunt

B4. Ooze Out and Away, Onehow

© Scoop Media

