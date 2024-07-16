Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Vanuatu Take 7th Place In Back-and-forth Playoff Win

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

OFC Media via Photoek (Photo/Supplied)

Following disappointing group stage showings for both sides, it presented an opportunity to end their campaign on a high and ensure direct qualification to the next edition of the OFC U-19 Men's Championship.

The first-half was an open and exciting affair, with both sides committed to pushing men forward in sweltering conditions.

Vanuatu captain Thomas Maliwan opened the scoring for his side after 18 minutes, with one of the goals of the tournament. Dispossessing the Papua New Guinea defence deep in their own half before cutting inside and curling an unstoppable effort into the far corner past the despairing Sumareni Kini.

It was a lead that lasted a little over 3 minutes when Nalau Moses capitalised on a spill from Joseph Nakou following a free kick, punishing the keeper's error to level the score.

Two more goals - again scored within minutes of each other - swung the pendulum back and forth. An unfortunate own goal from Jean Patriano Natou gave Papua New Guinea the lead before Maliwan grabbed his second following a goalkeeper error to make it 2-2 heading into the half-time break.

There was certainly no sign of the pace and intensity dropping as the second forty-five got underway, as both sides pushed for what would be crucial next goal.

Substitute Sergio Waoute went close to retaking the lead for Vanuatu on the hour mark, but his bullet of a shot flew just over the bar.

Maliwan - chasing a hat-trick - followed up with own effort from range not long after but a slight deflection took it behind for a corner.

Vanuatu would get their winning goal with just over ten minutes remaining, when substitute Jacky Numake was played in on the right-hand side with time and space. The forward took his chance with aplomb, side-footing high into the top corner with a first-time finish.

A positive end to the campaign then for Vanuatu, who secure seventh place, whilst Papua New Guinea will frustratingly look back on a tournament that never really got going for them.
 

Vanuatu: 3 (Thomas MALIWAN 18’, 43’, Jacky NUMAKE 78')
Papua New Guinea: 2 (Nalau MOSES 22’, Own Goal 37’)

HT: 2-2

Watch extended highlights and full match replays FREE on FIFA+

© Scoop Media

