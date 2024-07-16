Tahiti End Campaign On A High With 5th Place Finish

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

Tahiti have claimed 5th place at the OFC U-19 Men's Championship 2024 with a scrappy victory over hosts Samoa in Apia.

While both sides would have been disappointed not to have advanced to the semi-finals following their group stage assignment, the playoff offered one last opportunity to sign off on a winning note.

Bruno Tehaamoana's side were the strong team throughout, but it was a match low on chances, as both sides struggled to sustain momentum for any significant period of time.

Kamalani Bennett was at the heart of much of Tahiti's attacking play and the captain had two chances in quick succession in the early stages of the half - firing over on both occasions when well placed.

Despite their control of possession and territory, Tahiti were finding little joy in truly testing Kirk Auvele in the Samoa goal, with the goalkeeper largely untroubled.

The breakthrough came just past the half hour mark and perhaps not surprisingly from a set-piece. Tahiarii Teriitemataua rising at the far post and planting a well-directed header into the far corner past Auvele.

Tahiti picked up where they left off in the second-half and once again Kamalani Bennett was their key threat. Eight minutes after the restart, his perfectly weighted through ball found Frank Papaura, who finished low under Auvele with aplomb.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Samoa continued to push forward, determined to find a way back into the match give the home crowd something to cheer. Tahiti in turn, continued to look dangerous on the break, with Bennett and Papaura in particularly causing Samoa's high line problems.

A third Tahitian goal settled matters and arrived through on little misfortune for Samoa. Substitute Mihirau Germain's speculative effort from distance took a wicked deflection off Isikieli Brown, wrong-footing Auvele and nestling in the corner.

The fourth came as the match entered stoppage time, Keanan Faure coming off the bench and producing a smart finish into the roof of the net to put a seal on proceedings.

Despite missing out on a semi-final place, Tahiti will be happy to have finished with a victory, whilst Samoa will look for positives to build on for the future with their 6th place result.



Tahiti: 4 (Tahiarii TERIITEMATAUA 32’, Frank PAPAURA 53’, Own Goal 84', Keanan FAURE 90')

Samoa: 0

HT: 1-0

© Scoop Media

