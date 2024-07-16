Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tahiti End Campaign On A High With 5th Place Finish

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 4:14 pm
Press Release: OFC

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

Tahiti have claimed 5th place at the OFC U-19 Men's Championship 2024 with a scrappy victory over hosts Samoa in Apia.

While both sides would have been disappointed not to have advanced to the semi-finals following their group stage assignment, the playoff offered one last opportunity to sign off on a winning note.

Bruno Tehaamoana's side were the strong team throughout, but it was a match low on chances, as both sides struggled to sustain momentum for any significant period of time.

Kamalani Bennett was at the heart of much of Tahiti's attacking play and the captain had two chances in quick succession in the early stages of the half - firing over on both occasions when well placed.

Despite their control of possession and territory, Tahiti were finding little joy in truly testing Kirk Auvele in the Samoa goal, with the goalkeeper largely untroubled.

The breakthrough came just past the half hour mark and perhaps not surprisingly from a set-piece. Tahiarii Teriitemataua rising at the far post and planting a well-directed header into the far corner past Auvele.

Tahiti picked up where they left off in the second-half and once again Kamalani Bennett was their key threat. Eight minutes after the restart, his perfectly weighted through ball found Frank Papaura, who finished low under Auvele with aplomb.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Samoa continued to push forward, determined to find a way back into the match give the home crowd something to cheer. Tahiti in turn, continued to look dangerous on the break, with Bennett and Papaura in particularly causing Samoa's high line problems.

A third Tahitian goal settled matters and arrived through on little misfortune for Samoa. Substitute Mihirau Germain's speculative effort from distance took a wicked deflection off Isikieli Brown, wrong-footing Auvele and nestling in the corner.

The fourth came as the match entered stoppage time, Keanan Faure coming off the bench and producing a smart finish into the roof of the net to put a seal on proceedings.

Despite missing out on a semi-final place, Tahiti will be happy to have finished with a victory, whilst Samoa will look for positives to build on for the future with their 6th place result.
 

Tahiti: 4 (Tahiarii TERIITEMATAUA 32’, Frank PAPAURA 53’, Own Goal 84', Keanan FAURE 90')
Samoa: 0

HT: 1-0

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from OFC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 