Black Smoke Trigger Drop New Single + Video 'Sun Cries Red' - Announce Debut Album Out August 2nd

Black Smoke Trigger | Photo Credit – Maryanne Bilham

New Zealand’s rising rock sensation Black Smoke Trigger are set to release their highly anticipated debut album titled HORIZONS on August 2nd. Alongside this exciting announcement comes the release of their latest single ‘Sun Cries Red’, accompanied by a captivating performance video.

Speaking on today’s announcement and their latest track, guitarist and band leader Charlie Wallace shares: “’Sun Cries Red’ came to life while we were in pre-production for the album HORIZONS. After the initial writing session, we stayed up all night recording the demo. Dan finished his bass part and went to bed, and the rest of us continued on in an alcohol-fueled recording session. After going over and over the song, adding different layers, Dan burst out of his room absolutely pissed off that we had been going so long and so loud, which was kind of hilarious. We needed to finish the demo, so of course, we just continued on. A couple of days later, when I was recording the guitar solo in the studio, he said “Where did that solo come from!?” After explaining it was written when he was all pissed off that he couldn’t sleep, he said “well I didn’t realise you were writing epic stuff like that”, it was good fun.

The song lyrically is about looking back at something that is important but neglected, seeing something in a shadow of its former glory. Continuing the recording process, producer Nick Raskulinecz suggested we experiment by adding a string section to the song, Josh ended up writing all those parts and it took the song to another level. We are beyond excited to finally release the album HORIZONS, it has been such a crazy journey to get to this point and we poured everything we have into it.”

The Hawkes Bay 4-piece heavy-rock outfit continue to ride the high of their powerhouse rock, anchored by the distinctive guitar work of Wallace and the commanding vocals of lead singer Baldrick, and driven by a pummelling rhythm section courtesy of bassist Dan Fulton, and drummer Josh Te Maro.

Fast becoming known for not only churning out certified 10/10 arena ready rock bangers, Black Smoke Trigger are also quickly garnering a reputation for creating incendiary and often death-defying music videos.

‘Sun Cries Red’ follows the success of their previous singles ‘K.M.T.L’, ‘Proof Of Life’, ‘Perfect Torture’, and ‘The Way Down’, the video for which saw the band perform at night, atop the tallest building in the Southern Hemisphere with Wallace jumping off the edge, shredding a guitar solo whilst plummeting 630ft and has now clocked up over 1.3 million views on YouTube. The release sees the band continue to deliver on their promise of high-energy rock music that’s both entertaining and deeply relatable.

Prior to this new string of singles, the band put out the track ‘Caught In The Undertow’, the video for which was also a feat of extreme conditions. Filmed at Muriwai Beach in Auckland, New Zealand and at a helicopter crash testing facility in a 3.6M deep pool, the whole band performed much of the song underwater, creating a stunning visual that has clocked up 3.2 million YouTube views, highlighting the band’s dedication to creating unforgettable visual accompaniments for their hard-hitting rock anthems.

ABOUT BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER:

Black Smoke Trigger are led by Wallace (creator of the hugely successful online teaching academy Guitar Mastery Method) whose insane talent provides everything from delicate melodic motifs to face-melting shred solos and stadium-conquering riffs. They are fronted by incendiary vocalist Baldrick, whose impressive vocal abilities provide that indefinable, timeless rock n roll soul to the Black Smoke Trigger sound. Bassist Dan Fulton, and drummer Josh Te Maro round out the line-up, joining forces to create a powerhouse rhythmic backbone and one of the most bombastic and inventive rhythm sections of recent years.

With a rapidly growing fanbase, millions of streams, a reputation for raucous live shows and irrepressibly fearless approach to their craft, Black Smoke Trigger are poised to be the biggest and most thrilling entity to come from New Zealand since the Lord of The Rings movies. Just with more rock n roll and less hobbits.

