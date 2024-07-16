Norm Hewitt 1968-2024

It is with great sadness that the death of Norm Hewitt is recorded today.

Husband to Arlene, and father to his beloved children Elizabeth and Alexander, the former All Black and NZ Maori, Hurricanes and Wellington rugby captain passed away, in the company of his immediate family, in the early hours of this morning.

Norm had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Although rugby dominated his early life, he established a thriving humans relations consultancy after retirement, and his services were much in demand both nationally and internationally.

He walked confidently in both Maori and Pakeha worlds and was a particular role model for troubled youth, citing his own background, and offering inspirational teachings that one’s present life need not be one’s future.

Norm was also the first ‘Dancing with the Stars’ winner and his best-selling biography ‘Gladiator’ sold over 35,000 copies when published.

Norm’s funeral arrangements are private and his family similarly ask for their privacy at this difficult time, so that that they might properly grieve their husband, father, son and brother.

