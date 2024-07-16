Great Sounds Great Festival 2024

Eyegum Music Collective presents GREAT SOUNDS GREAT, the one-day multi-venue festival returning to Pōneke's Cuba Street precinct on 31 August 2024. Wellington’s favourite indie festival is back for a third year to showcase some of Aotearoa's best artists performing in six amazing local venues spread around the cultural heart of the city!

Eyegum formed in 2014 to put on a series of shows in flats, bowls clubs and other unorthodox spaces following the closure of many of the capital’s favourite venues. They have since moved to organising indie festivals that combine music with poetry and other arts, national tours for local bands, and Free Wednesday showcase nights at the iconic local venue San Fran. One of these festivals is Great Sounds Great. Back for its third year, it is held across seven stages in six neigbouring music venues around the Cuba St precinct that now form the backbone of a thriving local scene, with punters able to hop between performances by some of Aoteroa’s best up-and-coming and established artists. The 2024 event will feature 30 artists including legacy favourties Fur Patrol and Trinity Roots alongside current headliners like Jujulipps, Half Hexagon and Ebony Lamb, and a range of young local up-and-comers, as well as a selection of poets, led by Hera Lindsay Bird.

Ten years after the formation of the collective, Great Sounds Great shows Eyegum coming full circle. As well as a showcase for independent alternative artists, it is a celebration of the city’s venues that were once in critically short supply and are now more crucial than ever to the Wellington music community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

What: Great Sounds Great festival

Where: San Fran, Meow, Valhalla, Rogue & Vagabond, Bedlam & Squalor, Hotel Bristol (2 stages)

When: Saturday 31 August 2024

Who: Afterparty, Alphabethead, Benny Salvador, Bleeding Star, Castlecliff Lights, Class War on the Dancefloor, Clear Path Ensemble, Dateline, Death and the Maiden, Ebony Lamb, EUG, Fur Patrol, Grecco Romank, Half Hexagon, Hera Lindsay Bird, Jackson McCarthy, Jujulipps, Khadro Mohamed, Koizilla, Maiden Name, Michael Logie, Miss Leading, Motte, Pony Baby, Raw Collective, Scran, Sleeping Village, Spectre Collective, Trinity Roots, Womb.

© Scoop Media

