Wanted – 10 Young New Zealanders Who Want To Visit China!

The New Zealand Chinese Language Week is set to take 10 young Kiwis to China for 10 days as a special initiative to celebrate 10 years of New Zealand Chinese Language Week.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week (22 to 28 September 2024) is a Kiwi-driven initiative with the purpose of encouraging New Zealanders to learn Chinese language. Foreign language learning is important for New Zealand to take part in global activities, to build clear understanding with trading partners, and to fully participate on the world stage.

This is the 10th year of New Zealand Chinese Language Week, and to celebrate this exciting milestone, chair Jo Coughlan says the Trust is offering a unique opportunity for 10 young people with an interest in learning about China to travel to five cities over 10 days.

“We are hoping this experience will pique the interest of young New Zealanders who have a keen interest in China and want to expand their personal and professional horizons. There is nothing like travelling and experiencing the local cultures in a country to better understand it and this will be a wonderful opportunity for those who have not visited China before.”

The trip will leave New Zealand on 9 September and return 19 September. Participants will be able to take advantage of the new visa-free status for New Zealand citizens travelling to China for less than 15 days, as announced by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the premier's visit to New Zealand last month.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Participants will visit five cities - Guangzhou, Beijing, Xi'an, Chengdu and Shenzhen. Highlights will include receptions at the New Zealand Embassy in Beijing and the New Zealand Consulate in Guangzhou; visits to BYD headquarters, The New Zealand Centre at Peking University, Zespri and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding Conservation.

Jo Coughlan says the trip will include visits to business, heritage and conservation sites. Participants who are Chinese speakers will have an opportunity to practice their language skills, while others may be interested in stepping outside of New Zealand to experience the culture; heritage and opportunities that exist in China.

“China is significant on the world stage, and our biggest trading partner. New Zealand needs to be able to communicate clearly and directly with China and other global partners, now and in the future. This is an exciting opportunity to inspire 10 young Kiwis to embark on or continue their Chinese language learning journey.”

The trip is fully funded, excluding own travel within New Zealand to and from Auckland, travel insurance and discretionary spending costs.

To view an application form and terms and conditions go to www.nzclw.com/10for10

Deadline for entries is close-of-business 5.30pm Monday 29 July 2024.

