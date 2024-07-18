The ASB Classic Confirmed For Auckland From December 30 - January 11

Amidst a golden age of NZ Tennis that has seen Kiwi players Lulu Sun, Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus perform with distinction at the prestigious Wimbledon, including Sun reaching the quarterfinal, a feat that is a first for a female Kiwi singles player and Routliffe now ranked first in the world for doubles, New Zealand’s premier tennis event, the ASB Classic has announced key dates for this summer’s tournament.

Running from December 30, 2024 - January 11, 2025 at ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, the event will once again serve-up an impressive mix of global stars and emerging talent. Player announcements and on-sale information to follow in the coming weeks.

The 2024 event featured some of the world’s top tennis players, and broke records across the board, with unparalleled ticket sales, broadcast numbers, sponsorship sales and money raised for charity Youthline. Attendees enjoyed world-class tennis from the likes of Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff, former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, Tennis super-couple Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina, and rising stars Arthur Fils, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton. The event also saw the emergence of newly Top 20 ranked player Alejandro Tabilo from Chile who went on to win the coveted trophy after entering the competition as a qualifier.. “We’re looking forward to building on the success of this year’s ASB Classic, with a commitment to continuously grow the tournament’s reputation both locally and on the global stage,” said tournament director Nicolas Lamperin. “We are also excited to celebrate our Kiwi athletes after their recent performances at Wimbledon.” ASB Executive Manager Commercial Partnerships Mark Graham said ASB is thrilled to continue its role as naming rights sponsor of the iconic tournament for another year: “We’ve supported the ASB Classic for more than a quarter of a century, and we’re proud to be bringing international tennis to New Zealand this January. The ASB Classic is a significant event on the Kiwi summer calendar, not just for tennis fans, but the meaningful impact it has on local businesses and the regional economy.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The 2024 ASB Classic once again brought significant economic benefit to its host region, resulting in 16,600 visitor nights to the region and injecting $3.4 million into the economy. 2024 ticket sales were higher than ever before, up around 5 percent on the previous record set in 2020 and up 8 percent compared with 2023. Broadcast numbers domestically were the biggest on record with the first match of the day and both finals available on Free to Air across Sky.

This summer, tournament attendees will once again be able to enjoy some of New Zealand’s best entertainment, food and beverage offerings at ‘The Serve’. The perfect place to meet with friends and soak up the atmosphere, with large screens playing the on-court action.

Featuring insider access and exclusive news, ASB Classic have today launched The Classic Club, giving members special benefits and offers to make their tournament experience even more memorable. The Classic Club includes priority access to pre-sales, VIP offers, upgrades, promotions plus up to date news and draw information. Fans can access Classic Club membership for free at https://asbclassic.flicket.co.nz/.

The ASB Classic returns to the ASB Tennis Arena in Stanley St, with the Women’s Week (WTA) from December 30 to January 5, followed by Men’s Week (ATP) from January 6 to 11, 2025. Women’s qualifying will be held on December 28 and 29.

© Scoop Media

