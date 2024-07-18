Sampha Collaborates With Little Simz On Satellite Business 2.0

Satellite Business 2.0 Cover Art. Image/Supplied.

Two of the UK’s most iconic musical innovators, Sampha and Little Simz, have come together on new single 'Satellite Business 2.0'. Released via Young, the song is a brand new, fully-realised version of the 'Satellite Business' interlude from Sampha’s acclaimed, Ivor Novello Awards-nominated 2023 album LAHAI, a record that was described by The Sunday Times as “music making of real ambition, poignancy and beauty” and by The Guardian as “sublime”.

Though they’ve talked about working together in the studio for years, 'Satellite Business 2.0' is Sampha and Little Simz’s first collaborative release. Little Simz first heard the song live during Sampha’s run of 'Satellite Business' residency shows in London and Brooklyn in June 2023. Attending the second night at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works, she witnessed the song evolving and expanding while Sampha and his band experimented in the round during a series of intimate, rapturously-received events. She later joined Sampha on stage in April this year for a version of the song at his now-legendary sold out, hometown show at London’s Alexandra Palace, a show that also featured Ghetts, Lil Silva, Jessie Wareand Kokoroko’s Sheila Maurice-Grey.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sampha says:

"'Satellite Business' was one of the last tracks to be recorded for LAHAI and I’d always imagined a guest verse to expand on it. Simz’s music has been close to my heart and ears for sometime now which makes her being on this song that more special. She’s one of my favourite artists. Her confidence and creative bravery are so refreshing, it’s amazing to see someone giving so much to their art”

Little Simz says:

“I’m so honoured to be a part of this record with Sampha. He truly is one of the most important voices in music today. We have great musical chemistry and respect of each other’s process. Glad I got to stand alongside him on this.”

On 17th July, a very limited edition 12” vinyl version of the track was also made available to pre-order for just 72 hours via Sampha and Young’s webstores (closing 1500 BST Friday 19th July).



'Satellite Business 2.0' continues a prolific collaborative streak for Sampha. Having previously lent his inimitable voice, songwriting and production skills to some of the world’s biggest artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy, Travis Scott, Drake, Solange, Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, Lil Wayne and Alicia Keys, 2024 has seen him appear on albums from Headie One (on 'Memories' from The Last Ones) and Ghetts (on 'Double Standards' from On Purpose, With Purpose). Meanwhile, following transcendent performance at Glastonbury, Sampha recently appeared on BBC 6 Music live from the station’s Maida Vale studios, performing tracks from LAHAI and his debut album, Process, alongside an extended interview. Listen back here.

Sampha’s second album LAHAI was released on 20 October 2023. Taken from his paternal grandfather’s name, which is also Sampha’s middle name, LAHAI revels in the awe and magic of our existence, synthesizing the exquisite chaos that one experiences confronting the cycle of life and the beyondness. Spanning 14-tracks, it features contributions from some of Sampha’s closest friends, peers and collaborators including Yaeji, Léa Sen, Sheila Maurice-Grey (Kokoroko), Ibeyi, Morgan Simpson (Black Midi), Yussef Dayes, Laura Groves and Kwake Bass. In contrast to his Mercury Prize-winning debut album Process, LAHAI is a communal affair seeing Sampha explore the many ways in which we as humans connect to each other, and to something bigger than ourselves. If Process was an artist figuring out his own place in the world, engulfed in the shadows of grief and loss, LAHAI is an exercise in the radical acceptance and joy in the human condition, and the beauty in the journey itself.

Sampha - ‘Satellite Business 2.0' ft. Little Simz

Listen/ Stream: https://sampha.y-r.co/satellitebusiness-2-0

