Three New Faces Set For Big Things As First Round Of Auckland ACES 2024/25 Contracts Are Announced

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 10:27 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

A returning Aucklander from Canterbury plus two up-and-coming players have been included in the first round of ACES contracts for the 2024/25 season.

Right-handed batter Bevon-John Jacobs, who emerged through the Auckland talent pathway system before represented Canterbury in T20 and List A cricket last season, returns to Auckland and secures a contract for the first time.

The other two first timers are North Shore’s Jock McKenzie and Takapuna’s Mike Sclanders.

Auckland Cricket’s Acting Head of Performance & Talent, Jonathan Bassett-Graham, sees the inclusion of young players in the contract list as a vindication of ACA’s talent pathway programme.

“It’s great to have three exciting young players added to our contract list this year, it’s a positive sign that our system is developing quality players ready for the domestic stage.

“We are delighted to welcome back Bevon-John Jacobs to Auckland. BJ had a breakout summer last year representing Canterbury in the Ford Trophy and Super Smash. His hard-hitting batting is a real bonus,” says Bassett-Graham.

McKenzie’s inclusion comes as no surprise as the powerful right-handed allrounder has already made his domestic debut in all three formats last season.

He memorably made an impact in the ACES’ winning Super Smash campaign, taking 3/31 on debut at Eden Park against the Otago Volts.

Sclanders, a right-handed top order batsman, made his List A debut for Auckland in 2022/23 having previously played both List A and First Class cricket in South Africa.

Both players have richly deserved their spot on the contract list, says Bassett-Graham: “Jock McKenzie earns his first contract after his successful introduction to Domestic Cricket. His all-round skill set and athleticism is a real positive to the group.

“For Mike Sclanders to also pick up his first contract after a number of strong club and A team seasons with the bat is a great reward for all of his dedication to his craft.”

The 16th and final contracted player will be announced on the 29th of July.


Auckland ACES Contracts 2024/25 – First Round

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)
Cam Fletcher (East Coast Bays)

Matt Gibson (Cornwall)

Bevon-John Jacobs

Harjot Johal (Eden Roskill)

Simon Keene (North Shore)

Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)

Jock McKenzie (North Shore)

Will O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Mike Sclanders (Takapuna)

Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)

Quinn Sunde (Takapuna)

George Worker (Cornwall)

