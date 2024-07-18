New Stories By Talented Writers Awarded 2024 NZSA Assessments

The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ) Inc announce the writers who will receive manuscript guidance through this year's CompleteMS programme.

(Photo/Supplied)

Powerful manuscripts crafted by thirteen accomplished writers, have been chosen to take part in this year's programme. Writers spend months polishing their stories for entry into this competitive and successful programme (open to NZSA members). Now each of the thirteen successful writers will receive a detailed assessment of their manuscript from one of Aotearoa/New Zealand's leading writers and approved assessors, followed by a Q+A session where they receive follow-up support.

Our congratulations to the NZSA CompleteMS 2024 recipients: Shelley Burne-Field (Takapau), Victoria Cleal (Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington), Sally Forman (Oturehua), PK Granger (Ōtautahi Christchurch), Sarah Johnson (Whāingaroa Raglan), Nick Marsden (Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland), Samantha Oakley (Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington), Tammy Pegg (Upper Moutere), Emma Ling Sidnam (Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington), Paul Simei-Barton (Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland), Bernard Steeds (Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington), Michelle Tayler (Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington), and Kit Willett (Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland).

74 entries were received for this year's CompleteMS assessment programme. Always fiercely contested, this programme continues to receive a high number of submissions. The judging panel of Caroline Barron, Harriet Allan and Melinda Szymanik had an interesting time reading the diverse entries and commented: 'This year, there was a 21% increase in applications (from 61 to 74) across a wide spread of genres. These included fiction (adult, historical and YA), poetry, non-fiction, memoir, biography, auto-fiction, short stories, middle-grade fiction, speculative fiction, fantasy, science fiction, romance, crime and more. Amongst an otherwise even spread of genres, our top thirteen features three powerful short story collections by Shelley Burne-Field (Sāmoa, Ngati Mutunga, Ngati Rārua, Pākehā), Emma Ling Sidnam and Samantha Oakley.

The judging panel were impressed by the excellent quality of writing and breadth of storytelling. We observed that many applicants have had work published in the past and are looking for guidance, reflecting the shrinking publishing market and support for writers. The opportunity for feedback and collegiality that the NZSA CompleteMS Programme provides has never been as important as it is today.'

Many past recipients have produced final manuscripts that have achieved publication and acclaim.

CompleteMS Manuscript Assessments are offered by The NZ Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa (Pen NZ) Inc every year with the intent of fostering and developing emerging talent with the support of established practitioners. The NZSA has run highly successful manuscript assessment and mentoring programmes for writers since 1999 and our programmes are supported by funding from Creative New Zealand.

