New Zealand Secure U-19 Glory With Strong Second-half Performance

New Zealand have won the OFC U-19 Men's Championship following an impressive victory over New Caledonia in the final in Apia.

Lachlan Candy's goal late in the first half was the decisive moment in a match where both teams worked hard to assert themselves but struggled to maintain consistent front-foot pressure.

(Photo Credit/OFC Media via Phototek)

Chris Greenacre's side had yet to concede a goal in their campaign but were under pressure early on, with Jythrim Upa finding space in the box, only for his low effort to lack the pace to trouble Alby Kelly-Heald.

James Bulkeley had the Kiwis first real chance of the contest but his header from a Nathan Walker free-kick drifted harmlessly over the bar.

Louis Brunet - one of many standouts for New Caledonia throughout the tournament - went closest in the opening period for his side, flashing a well-struck effort just wide, with Kelly-Heald scrambling to cover.

New Zealand grew into the match as the half ticked on, with Lachlan Candy presented with a wonderful opportunity from a central position in the box, only to snatch at his effort, which bobbled wide.

Candy would make amends minutes later, however. The midfielder finding himself in a similar position as Stipe Ukich's cross found Luke Supyk, whose cutback was well finished by Candy to break the deadlock.

The no.10 had the opportunity to grab a second and double New Zealand's lead, but his free-kick from out on the left-hand side was punched clear by New Caledonia goalkeeper, Ryan Saulia.

Two goals in the space of three minutes would be the defining moment of the second-half, both coming from New Zealand forward Luke Supyk.

His first was a powerful near-post header, connecting with a Nathan Walker free-kick that beat the grasp of Saulia to double the lead.

Moments later and Supyk had the chance to score his second when awarded a penalty - a decision that saw New Caledonia defender Wadria Hanye dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Supyk made no mistake with the spot kick, side-footing confidently to the left of the goalkeeper to make it 3-0 and leaving New Caledonia with a mountain to climb.

It was a task that got even tougher as the match reached its final quarter of an hour, James Bulkeley heading home from close range - an effort that 'keeper Saulia frustratingly watched slip through his grasp.

Multiple substitutions took much of the sting out of the match, with New Caledonia searching for a goal and New Zealand happy to try and keep them at arm's length.

Victory marks a perfect end to a flawless campaign for New Zealand who lift the trophy having not conceded a goal throughout. New Caledonia will take heart from a strong showing in Samoa and can look ahead to next year's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

New Caledonia: 0

New Zealand: 4 (Lachlan CANDY 37’, Luke SUPYK 64', 67' (P), James Andrew BULKELEY 74')

HT: 0-1

