New Zealand Cheese Festival Returns For Its 4th Year At Clos Henri Vineyard

Get ready for the much-anticipated New Zealand Cheese Festival, returning for its fourth year at the stunning Clos Henri Vineyard on Saturday, 5th October 2024. This unique event, the only large-scale cheese celebration in New Zealand that offers an unparalleled opportunity for cheese enthusiasts to taste and purchase a diverse range of locally-made cheeses. It’s said to be the perfect day for cheese lovers to come together and share their passion for this beloved dairy product.

Join thousands of cheese aficionados at the festival, where over 13 different cheese brands from 7 cheese vendors will be showcased. Whether you prefer a specific cheese style, milk type, or flavor, there's something for everyone. But the culinary delights don't end there. Some of New Zealand's finest artisanal food producers will also be present, offering charcuterie from The Lady Butcher, black garlic products from Neudorf Black, pâté, crackers, bread, chutneys, and honey. These delicious foods perfectly complement the cheeses, allowing you to create the ultimate picnic experience on the picturesque Clos Henri lawn.

“The New Zealand Cheese Festival is not just a celebration of cheese but also a tribute to the skilled artisans who dedicate themselves to perfecting their craft,” said Hannah Lamb, the event owner and organizer. “We are thrilled to host the fourth edition of this event at the stunning Clos Henri Vineyard, where attendees can enjoy not only great cheese but experience the incredible venue. Clos Henri Vineyard is one of Marlborough’s most beautiful vineyards with this large spacious lawn, picturesque chapel and the incredible views of vineyards with the ranges casted behind them. As you arrive at the venue and head through the vines you can understand why Clos Henri Vineyard is the perfect home for the NZ Cheese Festival.”

This year's festival is set to be the biggest yet, with several exciting and additions:

Masterclasses: Learn from the experts with a range of masterclasses, including a chef's demonstration by Ed Drury from South Sea Catering, a wine and cheese pairing session with Clos Henri Wines and Cranky Goat, and cheesemaking discussions with Simon Lamb from Cranky Goat and so much more!

Relaxed Live Entertainment: Enjoy live performances by local artist Bec Staples in the morning, and groove to the beats of Vinyl In The Vines throughout the afternoon.

Tickets and Information

Tickets for the New Zealand Cheese Festival are available via EventFinda. Children under 16 can attend for free.

