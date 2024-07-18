The World’s Music Industry Focuses On New Zealand Artists

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) and the NZ Music Commission are thrilled to announce the 2024 edition of the prestigious music exporting event; the GOING GLOBAL MUSIC SUMMIT.

IMNZ is sparing no effort in summoning international booking agents, sync licensors, media experts, PR maestros, artist managers well-versed in global ventures, and trailblazers navigating the fast-paced realms of live and digital music platforms to our shores.

Dylan Pellett, General Manager of Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ), says, "We're stoked to capitalise on the great achievements of past Going Global events by continuing to connect the world with Aotearoa/New Zealand. This initiative deepens ties between our artists and the wider global industry. The impact of in-person interactions with industry speakers is immense, setting the stage for lasting professional relationships. Our first list of speakers to announce are… "

Angela Dorgan (Ireland- CEO - First Music Contact) Angela Dorgan is the CEO of firstmusiccontact.com (FMC), the Arts Council funded national resource organisation for the popular music sector in Ireland. Lisa Gotther As a board member of the European Music Exporters Exchange (EMEE), Angela was part of a group that devised a global music export strategy for European Music for the European Commission.

Dev Sherlock, (USA - Senior Music Programmer - SXSW) Dev has been a regular at NZ’s Going Global and ushered many Kiwi artists through to Austin’s SXSW as a result. Recognised as the world's premier music showcasing event, SXSW brings together the global music community, alongside the film and tech industries, for a week of networking and live showcases in Austin, Texas, featuring more than 1,000 artists from 60+ countries. Dev’s background also includes music journalism, film supervision, radio and broadcasting.

Elliott Lefko (Canada - Vice President - Goldenvoice/AEG Presents - organisers of Coachella festival) Elliott was born in Toronto Canada and from a young age dreamed of being a concert promoter. Things started happening, post college, when he began booking bands around the city doing the first gigs for artists such as The Pixies, Nirvana, Erykah Badu, The Brand New Heavies, The Triffids, and The Chills!! In 2004 he moved to LA to join Goldenvoice Concerts where he began promoting North American tours for such greats as Leonard Cohen, Nick Cave, Sigur Ros and Kraftwerk.

Jemma Burns (Australia - Founder - Pulse Points) Jemma is a music supervisor working closely with directors and producers to craft the soundtrack to their productions, whether that be through the use of score, licensed music or commissioning songs. Jemma broke into the industry on Summer Heights High and has now music supervised over 100 productions. She regularly collaborates with some of the world’s most renowned production companies including Oscar Nominated Lion and Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake.

Lisa Gottheil (USA - Co-founder - Grandstand Media) Grandstand Media is one of the most respected and in-demand music publicity firms in the world. Lisa has led international campaigns for top artists such as Tame Impala, Perfume Genius, and Sam Fender. Lisa's career went from DJ at local radio station, followed by roles in retail, video promotion, and publicity then in 1991worked with early-career bands like The Afghan Whigs. Moving on to 230 Publicity Lisa oversaw the press department at Beggars Banquet, eventually becoming VP of Publicity for Beggars Label Group.

Patrick Daniel, (Germany - Programmer/Project Manager - Reeperbahn Festival) Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience bolstered by his educational foundation includes media business management and sociology. He has contributed to various capacities in indie-label and artist management, as well as festival sponsorships. Patrick is looking forward to continuing his conversations with multiple NZ artists, and connecting with new showcasing bands for the Reeperbahn Festival.

Shain Shaprio PhD (USA - Author & Speaker - Center for Music Ecosystems | Sound Diplomacy | Momentual | UNESCO Expert) London based, globally recognised thought leader at the convergence of music, culture and urban policy. This is showcased in his debut book, This Must Be The Place: How Music Can Make Your City Better. Arguing for the transformative role of artists and musicians, This Must Be The Place not only examines the powerful impact music can have on cities but also serves as a how-to guide and toolkit for music-lovers, artists and activists everywhere.

About Going Global™:

Going Global™ Music Summit culminates in an annual showcase of burgeoning Aotearoa/New Zealand talent, coinciding with industry seminars. The 2024 Summit is proudly brought to you by Independent Music New Zealand in partnership with the NZ Music Commission and is supported by Merlin, Recorded Music NZ, APRA, NZ On Air and Asia New Zealand Foundation. We are a proud supporter of Keychange.

About IMNZ: Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) is a dedicated not-for-profit organisation committed to uplifting and supporting the incredible independent musical talent in Aotearoa/New Zealand. We tirelessly advocate for the rights of independent musicians and record labels, ensuring their voices are heard. Our efforts shine through in events like Going Global Presents, where we showcase extraordinary talents. We celebrate their achievements with the prestigious Taite Music Prize and actively educate the community through the annual Going Global™ Music Summit and other initiatives. For further information, visit https://indies.co.nz/about-us/.

