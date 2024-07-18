James Marriott Announces Australia & New Zealand Tour This December!

Frontier Touring and MG Live are delighted to announce British indie-rock musician James Marriott will make his anticipated antipodean return this December.

Landing in Auckland on Monday 2 December, the multidisciplinary creative will visit Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne before a final show at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday 11 December.

Frontier Members will be able to access presale tickets on Monday 22 July from 10am (local time), before tickets go onsale on Wednesday 24 July at 10am (local time).

Visit frontiertouring.com/jamesmarriott for more information.

From uploading acoustic covers to YouTube in 2012, James became a popular YouTube personality, amassing millions of followers who tune in daily for his music, comedy and relatable personality. Since launching his independent music career in 2020 with debut single ‘slow down’, James Marriott has experienced an incredible trajectory.

After racking up more than 20 million streams, the Brighton-based alternative musician took the time to perfectly craft his debut EP and released his first major body of work Bitter Tongues in 2022, which solidified James Marriott as a multi-faceted artist & creative. Drawing from artist inspirations like Phoebe Bridgers, The Strokes and The 1975, Bitter Tongues is a genre-inclusive theatrical music piece in which James tackles his own heartbreak, sexuality, love, and his creative identity on social media.

James Marriott returns down under a year after making his celebrated Australian debut in 2023 and selling out headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne, having well and truly emerged onto the alt-rock scene as one to watch. Touring the EP consistently across the UK on his own headline tour plus supporting Jake Bugg at London’s Royal Albert Hall and performing at The Great Escape and Neighbourhood Weekender, James has cemented his direction as an artist and creator. His first full length album Are We There Yet was released in 2023 to acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Recently performing at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival and with upcoming performances at Reading and Leeds Festivals next month, there are no signs of slowing down. Don’t miss out as the multi-talented James Marriott heads to Australia and New Zealand to perform a series of unforgettable headline shows this December.

