OFC Coaches Share Their Thoughts Following FIFA World Cup 26™ Draw

The path is now clear for the 11 Oceania teams hoping to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Thursday’s Preliminary Draw at FIFA HQ in Zurich has determined the makeup of Group A and Group B.

Coaches have been quick to react with Group A having four very evenly matched teams on paper.

“It’s an exciting group which I think all teams would see as a challenge and an opportunity. We are looking forward to the qualifiers as they are a unique opportunity for the OFC nations,” said Fiji coach Rob Sherman.

Papua New Guinea underperformed at last month’s OFC Nations Cup, but Kapuls coach Warren Moon is feeling positive.

“It’s a great group for us given where we are at on our journey. Whilst it will be a tough challenge it’s not out of the realms of possibility that if we play our way and get it right, we can beat any of these teams on our day.” Moon said.

New Caledonia withdrew from the OFC Nations Cup following the recent civil unrest in the country. But their coach Johann Sidaner is optimistic his side will be competitive.

“It’s a tough group, each confrontation will be a challenge,” said Sidaner.

“The selectors will approach this group stage like the other nations, with the desire to qualify or the semi-finals. To do this we will have to be consistent and rely on the strength that the team has gained during victories at the Pacific Games. The team can’t wait to get together again, return to football stadiums and compete.” Sidaner added.

The Solomon Islands are the top seeds in Group A and caretaker coach Moses Toata says that's already a positive step for them.

"Fiji, PNG, and New Caledonia are all strong teams. Recent results have shown that we cannot take their challenge lightly. Our ranking does not guarantee our strength; we must build a cohesive team and maximize our performance potential. Fiji has been consistent over the last five years and has a good coach in Rob Sherman. They will be looking to excel in the qualifiers. Our preparation is key, and we must leverage our seeded status to our advantage. Training starts next week," Toata said.

New Zealand will be the favourites to top Group B, having dominated the OFC Nations Cup in Vanuatu. They will face a rematch against Juliano Schmeling’s Vanuatu.

“Having another match against New Zealand will be magical and we need to take this opportunity to grow and improve. We are coming from our first game 4-0, then the final 3-0, so why not now get prepared to perform even better from our previous 2 matches,” Schmeling said.

“If we are considering NZ as one of the semi-finalists then we are fighting against the Qualifying winner and Tahiti, so we can’t make mistakes against them because they are crucial games for us.”

The qualifying tournament will be played in Apia, Samoa in September. The Cook Islands meet Tonga and Samoa plays American Samoa, with the two winners playing off to determine which team joins New Zealand, Tahiti and Vanuatu in Group B.

The venues and match schedules for Group play are likely to be finalised next week with the three round robin matches to be played during the October and November FIFA International winners.

The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals to be played in the March international window where the winners of those matches will square off for direct entry into the 48 team FIFA World Cup 26™. The runner-up will advance to the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff tournament against a team from another Confederation to try to secure their spot at the showpiece tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Overnight the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking was released and sees New Zealand back in the top 100 for the first time in seven years.

