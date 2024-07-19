Puta Noa 2025, The Everything Everywhere Arts Festival For Waiheke Island External

Puta Noa an exciting new festival of all the arts, using the whole of Waiheke Island as a stage, will be going ahead 15 – 23 March 2023.

The ‘Everything, Everywhere’ arts festival is an initiative of the Kāhui Creative Network, representing over 600 creative people of all stripes on Waiheke Island.

Puta Noa is sending out a call for proposals internationally. We will have ticketed events at the vineyards and other outdoor venues. The festival will have a focus on island and emerging artists, with much in the way of free access to street or outdoor theatre, music, happenings and other exhibitions.

Features of Puta Noa will be the resurrection of Waiheke Island arts and cultural events that were interrupted by the Covid years.

For example: Open to all comers, the 2025 Waiheke Poetry competition has a cash prize pool of over $500 (big money for poetry!) from an anonymous donor.

Organisers of Puta Noa, curator Claire Franklin and online marketing designer Marie Holdaway are the core team behind all the artists of this innovative event.

A central part of the Puta Noa festival concept is to un-mute the varied selection of venues across the island – from beaches and bush, to community halls and vineyards, galleries and gardens, the museum, sports clubs, and theatres. Everything, Everywhere!

A major part of fund-raising for the staging of Puta Noa depends on crowdfunding on the highly-successful New Zealand platform Boosted, which works collaboratively to make arts projects possible.

The name Puta Noa - which means 'everywhere' in Te Reo Māori - was gifted by Waiheke Island author and one of the founders of the Kāhui Creative Network, Dr Hinemoa Elder.

Early seed funders to the Boosted campaign will be afforded special status as Puta Noa patrons. This crowd-funding by donation is a vital part of making Puta Noa happen.

The concept of Puta Noa is supported by Artworks Theatre, the Catherine Mitchell Centre, The Red Shed Gallery, Space Gallery, Toi Gallery, Waiheke Community Art Gallery, Waiheke Tourism and Waiheke Winegrowers Association, the Whittakers’ Waiheke Musical Museum, among others.

Puta Noa is inspired by the world-famous arts festival on Terschelling Island in the Netherlands.

