Potential Sites For The National Erebus Memorial

Sunday, 21 July 2024, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

"Information about potential sites for the National Erebus Memorial has recently been released by media," announced Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Secretary, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

"I want to be very clear that I have not made any decisions around sites, and that when it is time for such an important decision, it will be essential to take into account Erebus families’ feedback.

"We are following a robust and thorough site selection process, so that Erebus families and the memorial itself, are warmly welcomed at a site. Families have been waiting too long for a place to remember and reflect on their loved ones."

Since having to make the difficult decision to seek a new site in April 2023, the Ministry has been working with Erebus families and members of Operation Overdue to find a new site for the memorial.

The sites that are currently being explored have always been shared confidentially by Manatū Taonga with Erebus families and members of Operation Overdue.

"Our primary priority throughout the site selection process has remained the Erebus families, who lost their loved ones 44 years ago, and we wanted them to have the time and space to think about potential sites and provide feedback before the public and the media.

"The sites under consideration are the area adjacent to the Michael Joseph Savage Memorial at Ōrākei in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington. We have not closed the door to the potential of an alternative site being offered either, however, any alternative site would need to have the full blessing of its landowners and stakeholders and be ready to go."

Potential sites continue to be discussed with stakeholders, including local government and iwi, to ascertain support as a key part of the site selection process.

"We have been engaging with key stakeholders to ensure that all the sites are real possibilities for the memorial to be located on," said Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

Ongoing engagement with key stakeholders continues, as does site assessment before concept design and decision making.

Erebus families and members of Operation Overdue have provided feedback on potential memorial sites throughout the site selection process and we will do our very best to achieve consensus.

© Scoop Media

