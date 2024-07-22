Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition Semi-Finalists Set To Rock Auckland This Weekend

The Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition is set for an exhilarating weekend as the semi-finals showcase a remarkable line-up of Auckland’s top emerging bands. After four captivating heats, the competition advances with a diverse range of genres, reflecting the depth and vibrancy of the local music scene.

Semi-Final Line-Up

Friday 26 July 2024, 8:00 PM

Soul Stroke (Metal)

SuperMild (Rock/Ska/Reggae)

Backshotz (Rock/Punk)

Forsworn (Metal)

Saturday 27 July 2024, 8:00 PM

Grapehouse (Indie Rock)

No Strangers (Indie Rock)

CCTV (Punk/Rock/Indie)

Club Ruby (Pop Punk)

The semi-finals will highlight the impressive talent from this year’s competition, making it a challenging decision for the judges. “The level of talent we’ve seen so far has been extraordinary, and it’s clear that picking the finalists will be no easy task,” says Andrew Treeby, Event Organiser. “We’re eagerly anticipating which bands will advance to the grand final”

Grand Final

The grand final, featuring the top four bands from the semi-finals, will take place at Ding Dong Lounge on Saturday, August 24, 2024. This event promises to be a celebration of Auckland’s emerging music talent.

Prizes

The winning bands will receive an array of high-value prizes, including:

Professional Studio Time to record a single

Music Video Production

Promotional Support and publicity

$1,000 Cash Prize

And heaps more

Ticket Information

Early Bird Tickets: $10 (Available until 23 July at 11:30pm or until sold out)

General Admission: $15

Door Sales: $20 (If available)

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so secure your presale tickets now at www.dingdongloungenz.com to experience these exciting semi-final performances.

About the Competition

The Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition, founded by Andrew Treeby, is a key event in Auckland’s music calendar, known for its dedication to supporting emerging talent and fostering community. The grand prize offers a significant boost to the winning bands’ careers.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Weekend

Don’t miss your chance to support Auckland’s next big musical talent. Book your tickets today and be part of this landmark event.

Ding Dong Lounge is Auckland’s premier live music venue, celebrated for its intimate atmosphere and commitment to showcasing both local and international talent. Since its founding in 2013, it has become a vital platform for emerging artists.

