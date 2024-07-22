Currie Prepares For IRONMAN Lake Placid

Braden Curie Credit: Luke O'Shea

Lake Placid, USA – July 20, 2024 – Braden Currie is set to compete in the 25th anniversary of IRONMAN Lake Placid, one of the USA’s most iconic IRONMAN events and a significant stop on the IRONMAN Pro Series. Currie, who recently raced at IRONMAN Cairns just five weeks ago, is eager to take on this challenging course.

Reflecting on his arrival, Currie shared, "It's good to be here. The course looks great and it offers quite a contrast compared to IRONMAN Texas. This place has a really nice lake swim, a hilly bike course out in the mountains and a rolling run course. First impressions – it's a really cool little town and I imagine it will be an epic atmosphere on race day."

Following his second-place performance at IRONMAN Cairns, Currie has had a short window to return to training. "I was lucky enough to pull up well after Cairns but still took 1.5 weeks off to get rid of any fatigue from racing. I'm really happy with the last 3.5 weeks of training," he explained. "The 24hrs of travel to get here went really smooth. But I managed to adjust to the timezone shift straight on night 1 and I'm feeling good."

Competing in his second Ironman for the Pro Series, Currie's goal is to earn valuable points. "On a normal year, I probably wouldn't be chasing this race, but I’m stoked to be here racing in new places. Especially this one. The goal here is to win and secure the full 5000 points or finish as close to the front of the race as possible," Currie stated. "I feel I have built on my performance from IRONMAN Cairns and I’ve raced a lot of the guys here before so I think I know what’s coming. I wasn't at my peak fitness in Cairns and I believe I’m in a better position going into this race.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The competition at Lake Placid is expected to be fierce. "It's going to be a highly competitive race. There are always some dark horses you don't expect, but big names like Lionel Sanders, Joe Skipper (last year's winner) and Matt Hanson will be there. With around 70 athletes on the start line, it's a deep field," Currie noted.

The event commences on July 21 (NY, USA time). Fans can watch the race live on YouTube through the Ironman Pro Series channel.

© Scoop Media

