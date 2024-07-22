Join Three-time #1 New York Times Bestselling Author MARK MANSON For An Evening Of No-BS Life Advice

Author, podcaster and new age wellness luminary Mark Manson announces his The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Live with Mark Manson tour.

Mark Manson is one of the most popular and influential writers of our time. Known for his no-nonsense approach to self-help, he cuts through the noise of typical personal development advice with his refreshingly blunt philosophy. Mark gives life advice that is science-based, pragmatic and non-bullshitty – a.k.a life advice that doesn’t suck and will help you to Unf*ck Yourself.

“Life is essentially an endless series of problems.

The solution to one problem is merely the creation of another.”

Mark Manson

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck was first published in 2016 and has sold over 20 million book copies, translated into more than 65 languages and reached #1 in more than a dozen countries. Alongside his podcast, newsletters, online courses and feature film, Mark Manson’s unique approach has resonated with people around the world who are committed to a more practical, realistic form of personal growth. His style may be blunt and brash but the message could not be clearer - Life is not about getting rid of problems, it’s about finding better problems. It’s not about avoiding failure, it’s about getting better at failure. It’s not about knowing everything, but becoming more comfortable in not knowing anything.

Mark will be taking to the stage to delve deeper into the principles that made his work a global phenomenon. Sharing practical tips and real-life stories designed to challenge conventional wisdom and inspire transformative change. Mark will share stories and insights through a blend of humour, honesty and raw insight, learn from the master of practical and realistic life advice.

ABOUT MARK MANSON: Mark Manson is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Everything is F*cked: A Book About Hope and The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life, the mega-bestseller that reached #1 in fourteen different countries. Mark's books have been translated into more than 50 languages.

Mark runs one of the largest personal growth websites in the world, MarkManson.net, a blog with more than two million monthly readers and half a million subscribers. His writing is often described as 'self-help for people who hate self-help' - a no-BS brand of life advice and cultural commentary that has struck a chord with people around the globe. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, TIME Magazine, Forbes, Vice, CNN, and Vox, among many others. He currently lives in New York City.

Mark also runs The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Podcast, brings his irreverent, hard-hitting style to the podcast medium. Featuring a mix of guest appearances, burning reader questions, and solo shows, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Podcast explores all the uncomfortable questions that, if you're brave enough to ask yourself, might just change your life.

ABOUT FANE:

Fane is a leader in the production and curation of spoken word events, bringing the most exciting names in culture and entertainment to audiences around the world.

Founded to provide a platform where established and emerging talent can promote their work, the company is renowned for creating unique, dynamic events that tap into the conversations of the moment.

Other Fane Australia/NZ tours in 2024 include Dolly Alderton, Kevin McCloud, Henry Winkler, Fran Lebowitz, Miriam Margolyes, Nigella Lawson, Rory Stewart, Tim Minchin and Jon Ronson.

Other Fane Australia/NZ tours in 2024 include Dolly Alderton, Kevin McCloud, Henry Winkler, Fran Lebowitz, Miriam Margolyes, Nigella Lawson, Rory Stewart, Tim Minchin and Jon Ronson.

