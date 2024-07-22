Royal New Zealand Ballet And New Zealand School Of Dance Partnership Expands

The Official School of the Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB), the New Zealand School of Dance (NZSD), has today announced developments to some of its core programmes that reflect a closer partnership between these two national arts organisations.

The current NZSD Associates Programme, which sees talented young dance students aged 13 to 17 visiting Wellington four times a year, is to be augmented by a number of new and existing RNZB initiatives. These aim to provide pre-vocational dance students across Aotearoa New Zealand with a unique opportunity to engage with both the NZSD and the RNZB throughout the year.

RNZB Artistic Director Ty King-Wall says, “As a former NZSD Associate (many moons ago!), I’ve experienced first-hand the benefits of this wonderful programme. It is so thrilling for us here at the RNZB to have this opportunity to further strengthen our partnership with NZSD, and to be able to work closely together on our shared aim of building broader pathways to the profession for young dancers in this country. We cannot wait to welcome the NZSD Associates into our studios in 2025!”

The Royal New Zealand Ballet will provide Associates with a range of exciting benefits, including:

RNZB Dancers Teaching Weekend : RNZB dancers will lead a dedicated weekend workshop exclusively for all Associates. The dates for this exciting opportunity will be announced soon.

Complimentary Open Classes : Classical Associates will have the privilege of attending one complimentary open class per Associate at their home centre. Please note that subsequent open classes will be subject to the regular fee.

Complimentary Ticket to the Mixed Bill Season : Classical Associates will receive one complimentary ticket to the RNZB's Mixed Bill season, providing them with the opportunity to experience a wide range of repertoire performed by the RNZB, including New Zealand and world premieres. Please note that this ticket is non-transferable and is valid for the Associate only.

: Classical Associates will receive one complimentary ticket to the RNZB’s Mixed Bill season, providing them with the opportunity to experience a wide range of repertoire performed by the RNZB, including New Zealand and world premieres. Please note that this ticket is non-transferable and is valid for the Associate only. Day Intensive at the RNZB: Senior Classical Associates will have the unique opportunity to participate in a day intensive at the RNZB. This immersive experience will include observing classes and rehearsals, taking a class in the RNZB studio with an RNZB staff member, engaging in Q&A sessions with dancers, and even enjoying a tour of the St. James Theatre and costume department.

NZSD Director Garry Trinder says, “Everyone at the New Zealand School of Dance is enormously excited and grateful for the initiatives we’ll be adding to our Associate Programme in partnership with the Royal New Zealand Ballet. These student-focused changes will enable us to better serve the Associates, open new doors and provide better pathways for young dancers. We are working to provide similar opportunities for those studying contemporary dance”.

The RNZB recognises the NZSD's training and the engagement through the new Associates Programme – which will replace the RNZB's previous National Mentor Programme – is a vital pathway into the ballet profession, particularly within the RNZB.

RNZB Education and Community Engagement Manager Lauren Byrne says, “Nurturing young dancers and building supportive partnerships with their teachers and their whānau is a vital strand of the RNZB’s education and community programme. This new way of doing things will, we hope, support young Kiwis even more as they consider a career in dance, including entering full time training at the New Zealand School of Dance and aiming for a place at the RNZB.”

The focus of the RNZB’s Mentor Programme will now shift to NZSD’s third year full-time students. In addition to the existing benefits available to NZSD students, such as regular teaching by the RNZB's artistic staff and the chance to rehearse and tour with the company through secondments, senior dancers from the RNZB will actively mentor students during their final year of training. This collaboration aims to deepen the connection between the School and the company, while providing invaluable support to students, as they prepare to embark on their professional careers.

