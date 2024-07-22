Feature Documentary “Taki Rua Theatre – Breaking Barriers” World Premiere On 02 August

‘Inspiring’ feature documentary “ Taki Rua Theatre – Breaking Barriers” will have its World Premiere as part of Te Whanau Marama NZ International Film Festival at iconic Wellington Embassy Theatre on Friday 2 August.

Produced by Fala Media, the Director/Producer Whetū Fala says “ It’s very much a film for our times, about what can happen when Māori and Pākeha creatives work in partnership, respecting each others’ languages and world views. ”

Taki Rua theatre since its inception in 1991 with the help of audiences in Wellington broke down barriers that led the way for;

• Te reo Māori language plays performed in schools – suitable for non- Māori language speakers

• a Māori and tangata tiriti operating model in theatre

• a dedicated theatre home base for exploration of the stories about Aotearoa

Taki Rua Theatre – Breaking Barriers tells the story of our unofficial Māori national theatre and the 30 year struggle to create a truly bicultural force in live theatre and society. From humble beginnings, Taki Rua presents a depth of talent powerful enough to take the voice of Māori across the nation and to the world.

The story of a humble theatre company that began life as an experiment in biculturalism between Māori and Pākehā. Director Whetū Fala connects with Taki Rua to both learn from and pay tribute to actors, writers, directors, staff many whom are fluent in Māori language and culture, who have helped shape Taki Rua Theatre. After more than 30 years of fighting racism and cultural cringe, Taki Rua is now a truly bicultural creative force presenting a depth of talent powerful enough to take the authentic voice of Māori across the nation and to the world.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“…..immensely inspiring” Paolo Bertolin Artistic Director Te Whanau Marama, NZ International Film Festival

Over 30 years ago, Taki Rua Theatre began as a bold experiment in biculturalism, aiming to challenge the political status quo and prevailing cultural cringe of the times. The name ‘Taki Rua’ was given by Tungia Baker (Ngāti Raukawa, Te Ati Awa, Kai Tahu) and blessed by Ringatū priest Maaka Jones (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui). Taki Rua has survived financial struggles, creative disputes, earthquakes, intolerance, and internal conflict, including homelessness, to navigate its place today as the unofficial national Māori theatre of Aotearoa. Without a permanent home theatre as a venue, Taki Rua continues to produce touring productions. Director Whetū Fala has been up close and personal with the events of Taki Rua over the past few decades. In that time, the theatre company

has featured the work of Māori writers, directors, actors, theatre technicians, and producers. Activists including Keri Kaa and Rona Bailey joined forces with artists Tungia Baker and Wi Kuki Kaa establishing Taki Rua as a living experiment in Te Tiriti relationships. The experiences and challenges faced by Taki Rua mirror our journey towards nationhood.

“ You can go uphill or downhill as long as its creative!” Keri Kaa (Ngāti Porou) co-founder from Taki Rua Theatre – Breaking Barriers.

Observation, interviews and rare archival footage are combined with filmed extracts of groundbreaking Taki Rua dramas including Te Hokina, Purapurawhetū, Whatungarongaro, and Ngā Tangata Toa. These plays originally shocked audiences with incisive social commentary. Roimata Fox, Eds Eramiha, Cian Elyse White, and Scotty Cotter lead a stellar cast. Fast forward to the present day and a new touring Taki Rua production for children starring Amanda Noblett and Jason Te Kare, Te Kuia Me Te Pūngāwerewere, presents an immersive te reo Māori play that is received with joy and happiness. Social change like all things worth waiting for, takes time.

Fala Media is a boutique content production company based in Whanganui. Owned and operated by content creator Whetū Fala (Ngā Rauru/Samoa) since 2007 it specialises in making content that features the stories languages and cultures of Māori and Pasifika people living in Aotearoa NZ.

Film Screening dates – Tickets onsale now !

Te Whanau Marama NZ International Film Festival World Premiere

2 August

6:15 Embassy Theatre Wellington

Patea Māori Club to entertain

5 August Roxy Cinema Wellington 11:15 am Q & A director

TAMAKI MAKAURAU 18 August 6PM ASB Waterfront Theatre Auckland Central Q & A NGĀMOTU NEW PLYMOUTH 27 Aug 6:15PM Len Lye Q & A director OTAUTAHI CHRISTCHURCH 30 Aug 2:45PM Lumiere/ 31 Aug 5:45 PM Q & A director KIRIKIRIROA HAMILTON 30 Aug 3PM Lido Q & A editor Siobhan Haukamou

© Scoop Media

