DICE (AU) - 'Midnight Zoo' Album Release Tour

BANISHED MUSIC AND STRANGE NEWS PRESENT DICE 'MIDNIGHT ZOO' ALBUM RELEASE TOUR

RISING AUSSIE INDIE ROCK’N’ROLL LADS RETURN!

THURSDAY 26 SEPTEMBER

MEOW, WELLINGTON

FRIDAY 27 SEPTEMBER

TUNING FORK, AUCKLAND

TICKETS ON SALE NOW FROM MOSHTIX!

(Zine and album download bundles available)

"...DICE are blowing up! Australian rock'n'roll takes the suburban experience... and somehow dresses it up rock'n'roll and makes it sound kinda romantic, DICE does that, no question. The songs they come out with are so polished, so beautiful."

- Zane Lowe (Apple)

When triple j Unearthed host Dave Ruby Howe said, “Big things [are] on the cards for this band,” he wasn’t kidding. Now Kiwi fans who have watched the meteoric rise of Perth’s hottest property from afar are in for a treat, with Dice announcing their hotly anticipated return, with two killer New Zealand shows in Wellington and Auckland this September.

The band are stopping off here first, before jetting off to take over Europe, the UK, and the US later this year with a monster world tour to celebrate the release of their brand new album Midnight Zoo. Due out on August 9th through Tone City Records, this new collection of impossibly catchy surf rock indie anthems is set to take this very special Aussie act to heady new heights. Now you can be amongst the first in the world to hear Dice’s scorching hot album played live!

Keen Dice fans have got two options on tickets, you can grab the tickets themselves, or - until the album lands on August 9th - you can add an exclusive bundle with a digital Dice zine that arrives with your ticket, and a digital download of Midnight Zoo that you'll be emailed on release date!

