New Zealand's Most Beautifully Designed Books Revealed

Design Awards 2024 Shortlisted books (Photo/Supplied)

The most beautifully designed books in Aotearoa have been revealed with the announcement today of the 2024 PANZ Book Design Awards finalists.

The Publishers Association of New Zealand Te Rau o Tākupu (PANZ) established the awards to promote excellence in, and provide recognition for, the best book design in Aotearoa New Zealand.

This year’s judges, Anna Brown (convenor), Massey University, Te Kani Price, Huia Publishers, Simon Waterfield, Lift Education, and Chloe Blades, Unity Books, faced the daunting task of selecting the standouts from a strong pool of 134 submissions.

“Across the more than 130 entries we had the pleasure of reviewing we were struck by the diversity of book design and artistic expression. Alongside grand and bold designs sat quieter books with intricately crafted typographic detail,” said Brown.

“We were invigorated by the publishing community's commitment to celebrating and elevating indigenous design. This year’s selections not only showcase extraordinary design but also honour the richness of Māori and Pacific narratives.”

The Hachette Aotearoa New Zealand Award for Best Typography was a particularly strong category this year with the judges impressed by the diversity of entries. Submissions included books across genres, including children’s, illustrated, non-illustrated and education.

The judges now face the difficult task of narrowing down the winners of the 9 categories and selecting the recipient of the main prize, the Gerard Reid Award for Best Book sponsored by Nielsen BookData. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Auckland on 19 September where attendees will also be able to vote for the Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand People’s Choice Award.

The industry’s design talent will assemble the next day for the PANZ Book Design Workshop which provides the opportunity to dissect the awards, enjoy panel sessions led by leading book designers and network with peers.

