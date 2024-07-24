Molly Payton Shares New Single And Announces Debut Album 'YOYOTTA'

London based, Kiwi artist Molly Payton has today released her single Get Back To You, the final song on her upcoming album, YOYOTTA named after the title track You’re On Your Own This Time Again.

Singer, Songwriter and Musician Molly Payton has quickly established herself as a prolific name, both in New Zealand and worldwide. Moving from New Zealand to London at age 16, Molly embraced the indie/alternative rock scene with a string of EP’s including Mess, Porcupine, Slack and Compromise. Her music encourages a cathartic emotional response, the songs ranging from heartfelt acoustic ballads to grungy rock anthems.

Molly's debut full length album YOYOTTA is a deeply personal project that depicts the artist at her most vulnerable. It sees her step into the driver’s seat creatively for the first time in her career, taking control of not only the sonics of the project but the visuals as well. The result is a body of work that ties together past releases and provides new context to the artist’s life and emotions.

The newest release Get Back To You was written by Molly alongside James Hogarth and Benjamin Frances Leftwich, and produced by both Molly and close collaborator Oscar Lang.

Molly says this single and its themes were the perfect way to round out the album, “The track is about realising you’ve been so caught up in yourself that you’ve lost sight of the person you love and wanting to find your way back to them. When I met my last boyfriend, I was navigating a low point in my career, while also barely dealing with the loss of my father who had just gone to prison. Although I desperately wanted to just be happy with him and be a good partner, I felt at times like I was being pulled underneath all of these things. This song was a way for me to reach out to him and show him I was trying.”

Reuben Scott (Salt Water Criminals), a close friend of Molly’s who’s also worked on her past EP Slack, joined her on the track for the backing vocals.

“He plays both guitar and drums on YOYOTTA, shaping the project sonically without ever taking much of the credit. I was so grateful that he agreed to lend his voice to the song,” says Molly.

The breaks are well and truly off for Molly as she enters a new and exciting era in her career. Off the back of touring with a number of artists including Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Alex G, Tom Odell and Palace and playing sets at Primavera, Laneway and Pitchfork Paris, the second half of 2024 will see her play All Points East in August, before embarking on a headlining tour of the UK and Europe following the release of her album YOYOTTA.

