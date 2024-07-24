Social History Author To Host Fashion Talk At Museum

(Photo/Supplied)

A home-made mid-century bridesmaid’s dress is the latest offering in the Ko te Kākahu o te Marama - Outfit of the Month series at Whanganui Regional Museum.

The nylon, multi-patterned dress with taffeta lining was carefully made for Isabel Schmidt to wear at her sister Sylvia’s wedding to Alexander Robson. The couple were married at Christ Church, Whanganui, in 1968. Designed with a scoop neckline and split sleeves, the dress in shades of pink, green, and blue was a collaborative creation by Sylvia and her mother. In 2016, another sister, Margaret Pearson, donated this cherished garment to the Museum.

The 1960s was an era of vibrant fashion, and wedding styles from this era reflect the decade's distinctive blend of tradition and modernity. Home-made dresses were particularly popular, offering both affordability and a personal touch. Bridesmaids' dresses often featured bright colours, playful patterns, and elegant yet simple designs. Materials such as nylon, taffeta, and chiffon were commonly used, and favoured for their durability and aesthetic appeal.

Pou Ārahi/Director, Dr. Bronwyn Labrum, will host an informal public talk to present the dress. Bronwyn is a mid-century design enthusiast and has written widely about New Zealand's cultural and social history. She is the author of the book Real Modern: Everyday New Zealand in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Outfit of the Month series highlights unique garments from the Museum’s collection, each with its own rich story and historical significance. The Schmidt dress showcases the ingenuity and craftsmanship of home sewers in Whanganui and offers a glimpse into the fashion trends and social customs of the 1960s.

The community is invited to attend the presentation at the Museum at 12.15pm on Friday, 2nd August. Admission is free. Koha for the Museum is always appreciated. No booking is required, all are welcome. The dress will be on display in the Museum throughout August.

