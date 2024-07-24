Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
2degrees Calls On Kiwis To Back Our Olympians At Paris 2024

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 11:19 am
Press Release: 2Degrees

2degrees is calling on Kiwis to show their support for our Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics by sending in motivational video clips.

The clips will be hosted at 2degreesTeamTalk.nz, and the best ones will be played at New Zealand House, the home of Team New Zealand during the Games, and on the Sky TV broadcast during the Olympics coverage.

To kick off the campaign, 2degrees has called on the support of Paddy Gower and the families of Kiwi Olympians.

An avid – albeit uncoordinated – Olympic fan, Gower welcomed the opportunity to be involved.

“As you all know, I’m between jobs at the moment, so I couldn’t say no when my mate from 2degrees gave me the call to be involved in this awesome campaign,” said Paddy Gower.

“I bloody love the Olympics and I can’t wait for our current crop of Olympians to forge their names in history.”

In his rousing team talk, Gower celebrates the swish of Dame Lisa Carrington’s paddle pulling the nation forward and the swish of John Walker’s mullet.

And, of course, in classic Gower style the speech ends with an iconic call to arms. 

Family members of the Olympians have also sent in video clips to show their support for their loved ones on the biggest stage.

The families of canoeist Luuka Jones and teenage climber Julian David are among those who have shared words of support.

Having now seen a few examples, Kiwis are being encouraged to submit their own pep talks at 2degreesTeamTalk.nz

“We really want to help Kiwis show their support for Olympians,” said 2degrees chief executive Mark Callander.

“Whether you take inspiration from Paddy Gower, Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday or your five-a-side indoor football team captain, or just want to say ‘good luck’ we want to hear from Kiwis excited about the Olympics.”

The Olympics officially kicks off on Saturday, 27 July.

© Scoop Media

