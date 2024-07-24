Kiwi Esports Athletes Set To Get Opportunity To Win Olympic Gold Medals At Inaugural Olympic Esports Games In 2025

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) voted unanimously last night for Saudi Arabia to host the first-ever Olympic Esports Games in 2025. This decision, made on the eve of the Paris Olympic Games, marks a significant milestone in the integration of esports into the global sports arena, reflecting the growth and popularity of competitive gaming worldwide.

"This is incredibly exciting for Esports in New Zealand," said Conor English, President of New Zealand Esports (“NZ Esports”). “This proposal opens up exciting possibilities for athletes and aspiring esports players to win Olympic Gold medals!

“Adding an Esports Olympic event to the existing calendar of Summer, Winter and Para Olympics will be huge for our esport athletes who will have the opportunity to win Olympic medals, just like other athletes.

“NZ Esports has played it part in getting to this position through direct involvement and advocacy in various internation Esport and Olympic meetings and fora especially in 2023.

The first Olympic Esports Games will take place in Riyadh and feature a diverse lineup of games, attracting top-tier talent from around the world.

NZ Esports CEO, Jonathan Jensen said, “Competing at the Olympic level as part of the E Blacks, New Zealand's national esports team, could soon be within reach. New Zealand is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this opportunity due to its strong history with esports and previous successes on the global stage. In 2022, Regan Kelly won a Bronze Medal at the Global Esports Games in Street Fighter, and the E Blacks, including consistent competitors like Joshua King, have showcased their talent at the World Esports Championships. The New Zealand Esports Federation, recognised as a sport in 2020, has accelerated the country's preparedness to support the selection and training of esports athletes across various titles.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

And NZ Esports has been actively working with High Performance Sport NZ to prepare athletes for international competition. Through initiatives like the Hyperfibre League, New Zealand has fostered a strong esports culture and community, providing the ingredients necessary to be successful competitors in highly competitive games.

The decision comes as Riyadh hosts the Esports World Cup, a two-month event drawing 2,500 gamers competing for $100 million NZD ($60 million USD) in prize money.

“The new Olympic Esports Games promise to deliver thrilling competitions and memorable moments. Fans can look forward to witnessing the pinnacle of esports excellence, as players compete for Olympic glory and the chance to make history, “Mr English concluded

© Scoop Media

