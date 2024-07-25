Big Wins For NZ Shearers In Wales

New Zealand shearing has had its biggest success in Wales in five years with a big double at the Royal Welsh Show this morning.

The Wools of New Zealand team of David Buick, of Pongaroa, and Jack Fagan, of Te Kuiti, made it 1-1 in a three-test series against Wales with a narrow win over Welsh shearers Gethin Lewis and Richard Jones, while Fagan won the final of the Royal Welsh Show Open championship.

In contrast to the first test at Cothi on Saturday, where the black-singlets pair was beaten by 7.25pts by Lewis and Llyr Jones, Buick and Fagan were first and in the contest of 20 lambs each, as just 1.2 points separated the four shearers, giving the Kiwis a victory by 1.5pts overall.

They go to the final test at the Corwen Shears on Saturday looking for New Zealand’s first shearing test series win in Wales since Buick and Hawke’s Bay shearer Rowland Smith won 3-1 in 2019.

