Tin Roof Release Footnotes, Announces EP Release Show

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 9:03 am
Press Release: Good Luck Mansion

Tāmaki Makaurau act Tin Roof has released its debut EP Footnotes, featuring the focus single 'I Don't Wanna Fall In Love'.

An ode to conflicted lovers everywhere, 'I Don’t Wanna Fall In Love' kicks off the release with a jangly guitar bop that pays homage to its garage band influences.

The equally catchy 'Winter' celebrates the colder months in the appropriately named Grey Lynn. Written and sung by the band's bassist Neil Morrison, 'Same Stars' reflects on the fact that – wherever you go, there you are.

Finally, 'Don’t Beat Up Love' started as a T. Rex meets Beatles pastiche, but ended up a groovy roast of love as it unravels.

Comprising the rhythmic chops of James Elliott on drums, the tuneful foundation of Neil Morrison on Ibanez bass and vox, and the soulful riffs of Johnny Glass on his Reverend Warhawk guitar and vocals, Tin Roof weave cunning melody with wry lyricism.

Whether you find yourself tapping to the band's infectious rhythms or pondering their more existential musings, one thing's for sure – Tin Roof deliver earworms that continue to wriggle once the music fades.

Not content to simply feed their music to the internet, the trio deliver tight live performances that are full of infectious energy and fun. They play their Footnotes release show at Freida Margolis on 11 August. Tickets available now at UnderTheRadar

Footnotes is available for purchase on Bandcamp

Tracklist:

  1. I Don't Wanna Fall In Love
  2. Winter
  3. Same Stars
  4. Don't Beat Up Love
