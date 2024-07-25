Breakers’ Three-Peat Appearance At TSB Stadium Announced

BNZ Breakers star Parker Jackson-Cartwright (number 6) in action. Photo/Supplied.

The BNZ Breakers are heading back to NPDC’s TSB Stadium on 13 January to take on Melbourne United in the 2024/2025 National Basketball League.

It will be the team’s third consecutive match at the venue, with its last match earlier this year being a sell-out. Pre-sale tickets are available from Monday 29 July.

Fans will be hoping to have a chance to see Breakers squad members and Taranaki Airs players Carlin Davison and Mitch McCarron take the court.

“It’s always a spectacular time when the Breakers are in town, and it’s great that the team and league recognise TSB Stadium as a first-class venue,” says NPDC TSB Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands Lead Eli Paurini.

“Having these types of high calibre, professional sporting events at the stadium is a great opportunity to inspire young local basketball players spectating and there’s nothing quite like a boisterous Taranaki crowd.”

BNZ Breakers Chief Commercial Officer Simon Edwards says the team always enjoy playing in Taranaki.

“New Plymouth is our home away from home with January’s game the seventh that we’ve played at TSB Stadium.”

“For some of our season pass members, this is the game of the season because of the atmosphere. I’m thrilled we are returning again.”

To access pre-sale tickets for the round 23 match, sign-up to our New Plymouth Event Venues database here.

General sales from 10am Tuesday 30 July at eventfinda.co.nz

Fast Facts

TSB Stadium opened in 1992.

Around 120,000 people use the multi-purpose events centre each year

The ideal venue for a wide variety of activities including expos, sporting events, concerts, festivals, corporate functions, and conferences.

