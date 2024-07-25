Autaia Set To Showcase An Emerging Generation Of Rangatahi Performers This August, With A New Region Entering The Mix

Haka Theatre show, Autaia, will platform rangatahi talent from across Tāmaki Makaurau, and this year Autaia is extending outside the Auckland region for the first time, welcoming new schools from Te Tai Tokerau, when it returns for its fourth year this August.

Presented by Hawaiki TŪ and supported by Auckland Live (a division of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited), Autaia is a groundbreaking celebration of Te Ao Māori shining a spotlight on more than 500 secondary school performers, who will share their stories through captivating Haka Theatre performances at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre on 21 August.

Hawaiki TŪ and Autaia founder and haka expert, Kura Te Ua, says the kaupapa is growing each year, giving more rangatahi the chance to express themselves and share their talents.

“As the first kaupapa of its kind, Autaia nurtures and showcases rangatahi talents across various aspects of Haka Theatre, including waiata composition, performance, directing, choreography, costume, set design, sound and lighting,” says Te Ua.

Aligned with NCEA, accreditation can be received through the curriculum of Te Ao Haka, Dance, Theatre and Te Reo Rangatira. With more than 500 rangatahi participants and 2,400 spectators at Autaia 2023, Te Ua anticipates a further increase and interest in the kaupapa from whānau and rangatahi alike.

Te Ua says Autaia supports rangatahi to upskill in the arts and consider it a viable career pathway, while enhancing their overall wellbeing.

“Autaia is ‘to be extra ordinary’. We want this kaupapa to remain as a beacon of light for rangatahi,” says Te Ua.

Each school will showcase a 10 minute performance, with guest performances by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Te Wānanga Takiura o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre at Aotea Te Pokapū on August 21 from 7pm-10pm.

Participating Kura and Schools in this year’s show:

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi

Ngā Puna o Waiorea

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kotuku

Kahurangi ki Maungawhau - Auckland Girls Grammar

Te Kura Tuarua o Tiriwa - Massey High

Alfriston College

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Māngere

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rāwhitiroa (Whangarei) with more to be announced.

To purchase tickets for Autaia 2024, visit www.autaia.nz.

