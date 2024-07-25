PFL Conference Commences In Auckland, Celebrating 10 Years Of The Whānau Ora Programme

The annual Pasifika Futures Limited (PFL) Whānau Ora Conference commenced this morning with a sense of purpose and unity, bringing together PFL partners, families and organisations from across the country. Celebrating ten years of the programme, PFL Chair, Dr. Kiki Maoate ONZM FRACS, opened the ceremony with heartfelt remarks, reflecting on the profound significance of this momentous gathering.

“I’m proud to be standing in front of you today. It’s humbling that ten years ago we stood in front of some of you here today, and here we are now ten years down the line.”

Encouraging providers in the room, Dr Maoate stressed the importance of data.

“We need your help and your data so that we can look at our systems and change our systems to fit what our communities want.

“Go forth, reflect, find strength in your data and in yourselves. The accuracy in your work will reflect that strength and make the changes that we need to see.”

For a decade, PFL has been unwavering in its mission to support Pacific families in shaping a better future. Debbie Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer for PFL, expressed deep gratitude to the families and partners who have been instrumental in this impactful work.

“We were challenged ten years ago by our community to take up this work, and we asked them to keep us accountable. A decade later, we’re gathered here to celebrate the monumental impact that you have made on our families.

“The voices we have heard, the stories we have seen is a reflection of your hard work, and I thank you for your service to our people.”

In closing, Sorensen reminded everyone of the purpose behind the Whānau Ora programme.

“We are amazing, we’re navigators, we’re pioneers. Our job is to make our families proud and to ensure a prosperous future for them and the future generations.”

