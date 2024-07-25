Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

PFL Conference Commences In Auckland, Celebrating 10 Years Of The Whānau Ora Programme

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Pasifika Futures Limited

The annual Pasifika Futures Limited (PFL) Whānau Ora Conference commenced this morning with a sense of purpose and unity, bringing together PFL partners, families and organisations from across the country. Celebrating ten years of the programme, PFL Chair, Dr. Kiki Maoate ONZM FRACS, opened the ceremony with heartfelt remarks, reflecting on the profound significance of this momentous gathering.

“I’m proud to be standing in front of you today. It’s humbling that ten years ago we stood in front of some of you here today, and here we are now ten years down the line.”

Encouraging providers in the room, Dr Maoate stressed the importance of data.

“We need your help and your data so that we can look at our systems and change our systems to fit what our communities want.

“Go forth, reflect, find strength in your data and in yourselves. The accuracy in your work will reflect that strength and make the changes that we need to see.”

For a decade, PFL has been unwavering in its mission to support Pacific families in shaping a better future. Debbie Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer for PFL, expressed deep gratitude to the families and partners who have been instrumental in this impactful work.

“We were challenged ten years ago by our community to take up this work, and we asked them to keep us accountable. A decade later, we’re gathered here to celebrate the monumental impact that you have made on our families.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The voices we have heard, the stories we have seen is a reflection of your hard work, and I thank you for your service to our people.”

In closing, Sorensen reminded everyone of the purpose behind the Whānau Ora programme.

“We are amazing, we’re navigators, we’re pioneers. Our job is to make our families proud and to ensure a prosperous future for them and the future generations.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pasifika Futures Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 