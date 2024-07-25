In Living Colour - Solander X Artfull Exhibition

In Living Colour

A collaboration between Artfull x Solander Gallery

02 August - 14 September

Please join the artists at Solander Gallery to celebrate the opening of In Living Colour Saturday 03 August, 1-3pm.

Artfull and Solander Gallery have come together to present a group show of six outstanding female artists. Jessica Agoston Cleary’s and Paulette Robinson’s shared vision and belief is that artists and art in Aotearoa are best served through a combination of the traditional gallery model combined with a dynamic online presence.

This collaboration features new works by emerging artists Amanda Billing, Petra Scheuber, Diane Brand and Charrette van Eekelen alongside works by well known artists Nuala Gregory and Bobbie Gray.

Curated by Melbourne based Jessica Agoston Cleary, curator and co-founder of Artfull, Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading online platform for original art by emerging and established New Zealand artists, the show seeks to explore the ways in which female artists employ and deploy colour and materials in multifaceted ways, giving expression not only to their creative ideas and thoughts, but also to their individual and collective identities as women.

The narrative thread of the show extends beyond the fact that each artist is a woman. Through each artist's practice, and through each individual artwork, the story of the individual through to the universal and fundamental essence of humanity, back to the individual is charted. It is a show about living in full expression of the self, and not being afraid to do so boldly and joyfully.

In Living Colour is more than a collection and expression of female creative practice across multiple disciplines and stages of artistic career. Collectively, it is an articulation of uniquely individual, personal experiences which are, as American psychologist Carl Rogers so famously asserted, 'the most universal'.

Opening Hours:

11am - 3pm Friday and Saturday

& by appointment

