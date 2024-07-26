Stacey Jones Confirms New Zealand Kiwis Staff For 2024 Pacific Championships

Auckland, New Zealand, July 25, 2024

The New Zealand Kiwis Head Coach Stacey Jones has finalised his coaching and team staff ahead of the 2024 Pacific Championships, featuring six former Kiwis.

Jones' selected Assistant Coaches for 2024 are Steve Price, Nathan Cayless, and Adam Blair.

Price returns for his third year as Kiwis Assistant Coach having been with the team since the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. Jones' former Kiwis teammate Cayless also returns to the staff after serving as Kiwis Assistant Coach and Kiwis A Head Coach last year.

Jones shared, "Steve Price brings his defensive mindset. That was a big part of the group last year, having a strong defensive game plan and he brought that. Nathan Cayless has a strong connection with our middle forwards and brings both attacking and defensive knowledge."

50-Test Kiwi Adam Blair enters his maiden season as Kiwis Assistant Coach off the back of his involvement with both Kiwis and Kiwis A teams last year.

Blair shared, “The Kiwis has always given me a place of purpose... to be able to represent my country and my family was always an honour.

“Now being given an opportunity to be involved as an Assistant Coach, it is a privilege to help shape the next generation of Kiwi players. I am a competitor and want the Kiwis to be the best team in the world.”

Jones said, "It is very important to keep familiar people around the team. I expressed to a few senior players when I got the job that I wanted to keep things as familiar as possible, knowing that the people involved were quality coaches."

The team's wider staff is bolstered by Stephen Kearney, the 2008 World Cup-winning Kiwis Head Coach & former Kiwi who steps into the role of Culture & Leadership Advisor.

"I saw what Steve did in the campaign last year, the connection he created by giving the group a good understanding of what playing for the Kiwis means. Steve's got a strong insight into that."

Daryl Halligan (Kicking Coach) and David Solomona (Wellbeing Manager) round out the cohort of six former Kiwis in Jones' team staff.

"It's important having past players around so that the present playing group has a good understanding of what the past has brought to the jersey."

The New Zealand Kiwis will play in the Pacific Championships international Test series later this year, with a full schedule to be released.

