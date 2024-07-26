Tami Neilson Announces "Neilson Sings Nelson" Tour

Award-winning artist Tami Neilson and her band, along with special guest, Jay Neilson, today announces three very special concerts Neilson Sings Nelson in honor of her friend and music legend Willie Nelson.

Tami will perform her favorites from Willie’s songbook including his mega hits Always on My Mind and Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain as well as I Never Cared For You, Sister’s Coming Home, and their hit duet Beyond the Stars. Tami will also perform a selection of her own classics, as well as share stories of what it’s been like working alongside one of the world’s greatest music icons.

A six-time winner of Country Music Album/Artist Awards, four-time Country Music Song Awards, Best Solo Artist and Best Producer for Kingmaker, and an APRA Silver Scroll Award, Tami’s Neilson Sings Nelson Tour promises a magical evening for fans of the two music legends. It kicks off on 11 October at the Wellington Opera House, then moves to the Auckland Town Hall on 18 October then finally, the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch on 19 October. Tickets on sale today at 9am via Ticketmaster and Ticketek.

