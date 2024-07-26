Al Park Back With New Album Announcement 'Monkey'+ Single Release 'Twilight Hour'

Credit: Tony Gardiner

Time is no friend to us, it's quick rapid and rough, but Al, in his being and in this new record tells us we need not be afraid. Back, three years after his album Pony, Al Park has announced a new album 'Monkey'.

'Monkey' out August 16th was recorded at Sublime Studio way out in the wild lands of the South Island sometime in 2022, the record is again produced by Ōtautahi's Dick Picton.

Reflecting the rolling hills and big skies, long dirt roads and midnight stars.

''We went for a 'Time out of mind' vibe. We didn’t try to sound like anything on Bob’s album - we just thought about the emotion we got from it if that makes sense''

From the young punk with a telecaster, to the old soul with the acoustic, today's announcement comes with the first single from the album 'Twilight Hour'.

A softly sung folk tune, Its speaks honest truths about our inevitable fate - something we maybe weren't expecting from Park.

"My dreams are changing, I can see more clearly now, In the twilight hour''

