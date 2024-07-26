Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Al Park Back With New Album Announcement 'Monkey'+ Single Release 'Twilight Hour'

Friday, 26 July 2024, 9:53 am
Press Release: Bad Gin Sanctuary

Credit: Tony Gardiner

Time is no friend to us, it's quick rapid and rough, but Al, in his being and in this new record tells us we need not be afraid. Back, three years after his album Pony, Al Park has announced a new album 'Monkey'. 

'Monkey' out August 16th was recorded at Sublime Studio way out in the wild lands of the South Island sometime in 2022, the record is again produced by Ōtautahi's Dick Picton.

Reflecting the rolling hills and big skies, long dirt roads and midnight stars.

''We went for a 'Time out of mind' vibe. We didn’t try to sound like anything on Bob’s album - we just thought about the emotion we got from it if that makes sense''

From the young punk with a telecaster, to the old soul with the acoustic, today's announcement comes with the first single from the album 'Twilight Hour'.

A softly sung folk tune, Its speaks honest truths about our inevitable fate - something we maybe weren't expecting from Park. 

"My dreams are changing, I can see more clearly now, In the twilight hour''

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bad Gin Sanctuary on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 